NFL conference championship picks: super surprising matchup

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, shown running for a touchdown against the Giants in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs, will need to use his legs against the 49ers too. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

When: Sunday, noon, Channel 11. Line: Eagles by 2½.

How 49ers can win: Christian McCaffrey’s calf bruise is slightly concerning, but a healthy Elijah Mitchell makes up for that. The 49ers need to chip away with the run the way they did in the second half against Dallas. Keep doing what they’re doing with Brock Purdy, who has yet to look like a rookie. Defensively, stop the run — nobody does it better — and keep everything in front of you. No monster plays.

Advertisement

Sports Can Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, 49ers’ Brock Purdy produce another 11-touchdown classic? Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy combined for 11 touchdowns when they played for Oklahoma and Iowa State, respectively, and matched up in 2019. On Sunday, they battle for a Super Bowl berth.

How Eagles can win: On both sides of the trenches, Philadelphia is as good as it gets. Try to establish the run and don’t put the entire game on the arm of Jalen Hurts, and that includes making him part of the running game. Still, against the New York Giants, Hurts didn’t look bothered by his shoulder. On defense, limit the big play. San Francisco has so many guys who can hurt you in space. Don’t let those 20-yard throws turn into 40 or a touchdown.

Pick: It’s so hard to pick against San Francisco, which has won 12 in a row. Purdy has played out of his mind. Still, Hurts looks healthy and the Eagles have just as many weapons, especially with DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. The 49ers might struggle to run consistently against that Philadelphia defensive line to really take advantage of their playmakers, and that could be the difference. EAGLES 24, 49ERS 21