Advertisement
Sports

Former Sparks star Candace Parker signing with the Las Vegas Aces

Candace Parker controls the ball during a playoff game between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 28.
Candace Parker controls the ball during a playoff game between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 28. Parker, who won a title win the Sparks in 2016, announced Saturday she will sign with the Las Vegas Aces.
(Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)
By Mark Anderson
Associated Press
Share
LAS VEGAS — 

Former MVP Candace Parker announced on social media Saturday that she would sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Parker spent the past two seasons playing for her hometown Sky, leading Chicago to the WNBA championship in 2021. She posted on Instagram that Chicago would always be her home, but “my family’s home is on the west coast. She also won a championship playing for the Sparks.

“To play for a championship close to home is the perfect situation for us. I’m looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas.”

Advertisement

The free-agent signing period begins Wednesday.

SportsSparks

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement