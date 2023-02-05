Martin Truex Jr. prevails in caution-filled NASCAR spectacle at Coliseum

Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event.

Truex took the lead with 25 laps to go in the Busch Light Clash, a 150-lap race that was moved from Daytona International Speedway last year to the Coliseum. NASCAR built a temporary quarter-mile track inside the iconic venue in a bold attempt to try something radically different.

Last year’s race was considered a smashing success based on the new fans drawn to the event and excitement over the progressive approach to creating a brand new type of racing.

Martin Truex Jr., right, leads the pack during a late-race restart during the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

NASCAR knew it was going to be difficult to duplicate the success in its return and the racing Sunday wasn’t great — there were 25 cautions, and laps under yellow didn’t count. There were only five cautions in last year’s race.

Truex, who contemplated retirement in last year’s winless season, put Joe Gibbs Racing in victory lane to start 2023 after a horrible close to last year. Coy Gibbs, who essentially ran his father’s race team, passed away in his sleep the night before the November season finale. Coy Gibbs’ death came just hours after his son, Ty, won NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series championship.

Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch, in his debut for Richard Childress Racing, finished second and third for RCR. They joined Truex on a podium for a NASCAR-first medal ceremony held below the Coliseum’s famed peristyle.

USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams attends the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson went fourth and fifth for Hendrick Motorsports, and Tyler Reddick was sixth in his debut for 23XI.

Ryan Preece, in his debut race for Stewart-Haas Racing, led 43 laps until a late electrical issue took him out of contention. Before Sunday night, Preece had led a total of 25 laps in 115 Cup races over five seasons. Preece finished seventh.

Bubba Wallace was dominant early for 23XI but spun late by Dillon and then banged into Dillon after to show his displeasure. He finished 22nd after leading 40 laps.