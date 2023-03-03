Rats in the laundry? ‘Gross’ tubs? NFL players grade their teams on new report cards

Gross.

That’s the word multiple Chargers players used to describe the hot and cold tubs at their team’s temporary practice facility in Costa Mesa.

Speaking of gross, though, those players should count their blessings they’re not in Jacksonville, where Jaguars players reported their locker room and laundry hampers were infested with rats for several weeks last season.

Or in Cincinnati. Players from the Bengals and Jaguars noted incidents of wives having to nurse babies on public bathroom floors because the teams’ stadiums don’t have family rooms.

Advertisement

Rams NFL draft combine: Examining the Rams’ areas of concern With the NFL combine starting Tuesday in Indianapolis, here are five positions the Los Angeles Rams might focus on improving in the 2023 draft.

Perhaps they all wish they were in Las Vegas, where the Raiders’ facilities are the envy of the league.

Or in Carolina, where the Panthers have a golf simulator in their newly renovated locker room.

All of that information, and much more, was included on the team report cards released by the NFL Players Assn. this week as part of an effort to help free agents make their decisions in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Surveys were mailed to every player on a 2022 team roster, and 1,300 players responded. The NFLPA followed up with some qualitative questions for those players, then issued its final grades and ranked the teams based on player satisfaction in various categories.

Neither local team fared particularly well, with the Rams coming in 25th overall and the Chargers 30th. It is worth noting that many of the complaints might be resolved when the teams move into permanent training facilities. (The Jaguars, ranked 28th overall, are also working on a new, presumably rat-free, practice facility.)