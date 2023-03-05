Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells after losing bid to play unvaccinated
Top-ranked men’s tennis champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open, having lost his bid to enter the United States unvaccinated to play in the Southern California event.
The tournament announced his withdrawal on Sunday night. Play in the combined ATP-WTA event begins Wednesday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden and runs through March 19.
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on Twitter that Homeland Security had rejected Djokovic’s vaccine waiver request, which would have allowed him to play back-to-back at Indian Wells and Miami, which runs March 19-April 2.
Novak Djokovic wins his10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 emergency declaration on May 11, which will allow foreign air travelers to enter the county without being vaccinated.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion lost in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday.
With Djokovic out, Nikoloz Basilashvili moved into the Indian Wells draw.
