Letters to Sports: Questions abound regarding the Clippers, USC and coverage

Paul George is a superb basketball player and a seemingly wonderful guy, but like LeBron James, he is a horrible general manager.

All the Clippers needed to add at the trade deadline was a solid backup center, which they accomplished by acquiring Mason Plumlee. However, they didn’t need the other three guys they got, and Coach Lue seems to have no idea how to get chemistry with these additional players on the squad.

Harley Frankel

Santa Monica

Everyone was falling all over themselves to praise the Clippers’ moves at the trade deadline, but the results have been dismal. Plumlee, and to a lesser extent, Gordon have been solid, but Hyland seldom plays and Westbrook has been an unmitigated disaster, an offensive and defensive liability. If Steve Balmer has any sense, he will cut ties with Lawrence Frank and hopefully Westbrook as well.

Jim Hresko

Rancho Cucamonga

Watching a giddy Steve Balmer with a pang of jealousy as he oversees the new Clippers arena taking shape, I can’t help thinking he is the luckiest man in the world since Ringo Starr.

Kevin Park

Westlake Village

Watching the Philadelphia 76ers and the success they are having makes me wonder if the Clippers weren’t a little too anxious to get rid of Doc Rivers. He’s got the Philadelphia team super motivated. Congratulations, Doc!

Patrick Kelley

Los Angeles

Kawhi are the Clippers such a middling team? Kawhi did they trade so much for Paul George (see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)?

Kawhi is playing on back-to-back nights so impossible?

Kawhi did they trade a top-flight shooter when their system covets shooters (see Luke Kennard)?

Kawhi doesn’t this team have a leader?

Kawhi aren’t the Clippers going to make an impact in the playoffs?

The answers must be there, somewhere!

Ken Vermillion

Santa Barbara