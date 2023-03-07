Photos | Construction milestone reached at Intuit Dome

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, players, coaches and media witnessed the final steel beam get set in place Tuesday atop the Intuit Dome, the new home of the NBA team.

The arena, at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.

The Intuit Dome in Inglewood can be seen from across the street near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Prairie Avenue. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers forward Paul George watches construction workers put a steel beam in place. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, left, shakes hands with a construction worker at the Intuit Dome. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers players and coaches get a tour of the Intuit Dome. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers guard Terance Mann signs a steel beam that was placed atop the Intuit Dome on Tuesday. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A close-up view of signatures on a steel beam that was place atop the Intuit Dome. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Construction workers prepare to raise a steel beam into place atop the roof of the Intuit Dome. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Russell Westbrook (left) and Kawhi Leonard (center) are all smiles as they watch from their seats during a ceremony at the Intuit Dome. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

