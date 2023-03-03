Letters to Sports: Thanks for the memories, and two Stanley Cups, Quickie

I am a longtime Kings fan who goes back to “Maguire’s Mess,” when we would watch in abject horror as the team traded away a first-round pick for a washed-up veteran on his last legs only to see Ray Bourque and Tom Barrasso drafted with those picks.

Take away all family happenings — birthdays, anniversaries, etc. — and Monday, June 11, 2012, is the single greatest day of my life.

I know sports is a business, but waking up Wednesday morning to the news Jonathan Quick was traded was like waking up to a death in the family because for Kings fans, Quick is just that — a member of our “family.” I know Quick is a shell of his former self and with him or Pheonix Copley in net the Kings had a 0% chance of winning, or even seriously competing, for a Cup this season. At season’s end Quick was almost certainly going to retire or be released. But this still hurts and hurts a lot.

Jonathan, you may be gone but you will never be forgotten. Every time Kings fans flock to Section 326 at Crypto.com Arena to get our picture taken with both Cup banners behind us, we will know you were a huge reason for it.

Erik Schuman

Fountain Valley

The trade of all-time great Kings goalie Jonathan Quick just shows the “what have you done for me lately” nature of pro sports. Unfortunately Quick was a liability going into the playoffs. That being said, we can expect to see his name and jersey hanging with Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty, Anze Kopitar and other Kings greats when their playing days are over. Thanks for the memories, Quickie!

Mike Gamboa

Buena Park

Thank you, Jonathan Quick, for some great years. Thank you for two Stanley Cups. I enjoyed cheering along with the rest of the crowd at Staples Center (Crypto.com Arena now) at the fantastic stops you made.

Also kudos to Helene Elliott for the great article paying respects to you and what you did and accomplished for our Kings.

Bob Martinez

Glendale

With or without him?

Without Russell Westbrook, the formerly forlorn Lakers are winning. With Russell Westbrook, the higher placed Clippers are losing. Notice a pattern?

Roger Kraemer

Brea

We keep hearing: Will the Lakers make the playoffs? Bigger question might be: Will the Clippers make the playoffs? Coach says it will take a while for Russell Westbrook to adjust. Has he noticed how little time is left or is he still focused on adjusting rotations?

The Clippers were thought to have a deep, star-studded roster but given their recent losing streak, maybe they actually need better players? Or a better coach?

Jack Wishard

Los Angeles

The latest plight of LeBron James reminds me of a line from a Little Feat song: “Well you know that you’re over the hill when your mind makes a promise that your body can’t fill.”

Rich Holland

Aliso Viejo

I tuned in to the Lakers game to check out the “new look” product that is going to propel the team to the playoffs. The “new look” produced 26 turnovers and a loss. Guys going back door while the pass to them was going out the front door, etc. Looked pretty familiar to me.

Steve Briseno

Mission Viejo

No Lux at all

So now, maybe the money-poor Dodgers might understand going on the cheap was a major blunder as Gavin Lux is out and both Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were available for the highest bidder. I see many season ticketholders getting more nauseous by the minute. Andrew Friedman is not the smartest man in the room.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

Were it not for the Dodgers trading away promising 18-year-old international shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz in 2017 (a hulking slugger who has blossomed into a legitimate 30-30 threat in Pittsburgh) for a relief pitcher who compiled just 20 innings for them, Lux’s injury might be viewed as an unfortunate setback for a decent utility player instead of the guy they were hoping could be the critical linchpin of its infield.

Steve Ross

Carmel

Lux is a knucklehead. I may have been cut from my high school baseball team 45 years ago and now just play in senior softball leagues, but I would never, ever alter my running path to avoid a throw by either an outfielder or infielder. Take the hit and avoid the out. It is totally legal, unless you are hip enough to pull a Reggie Jackson.

Paul Burns

Granada Hills

New rules

It doesn’t take a traditionalist to see that the new rules adopted this year have been imposed to save baseball from its own players and managers. Endless strolls by pitchers around the mound or countless throws to first base have been eliminated. Batters stepping out of the box after each pitch to adjust their batting gloves even when they didn’t swing are a thing of the past. And batters no longer have to worry about bunting or hitting to the opposite field now that fielders are glued to specified parts of the infield.

It is important that baseball adapt to the times no matter how old school you are. But ironically it’s baseball itself that is changing because its players wouldn’t adapt to improved defenses and strategies, and its fans just got tired of a four-hour game.

Bob Goldstone

Corona Del Mar

I can see the game shortening with the pitch clock, but wouldn’t eliminating the shift, which results in more hits, lengthen the game? I don’t see much of a net benefit with these new MLB rules.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

It’s nice to see baseball speeding up the game with limited pickoffs and a 15-second pitch clock. This might also aid in saving money on that extra $15 for that hot dog and soda and the $15 for that extra beer. So it’s a win-win situation. Baseball now becomes the National Fastime.

Craig London

Woodland Hills

GOAT discussion

Reader Jim Redhead referred to Steve Henson’s Genesis Invitational story that failed to mention Jack Nicklaus as the greatest golfer of all time because he has won the most majors, not Tiger Woods. Jack had to compete against Gary Player, Tom Watson, Arnold Palmer and Lee Trevino all multiple major winners. Very hard to compare golfers of different eras.

Although Jack has more majors, Tiger has more wins 82 to 73. The field now is so deep with any number of players capable of winning a tournament or a major. The players all work out now, train very hard as well as having competition from all over the world. I believe Tiger is the best of all time.

Matt Kerster

Redondo Beach

