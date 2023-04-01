Letters to Sports: More questions than answers with Angels leadership

I’s official — Perry Minasian is weak!

What confidence can Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have in their general manager after he makes his offseason moves but declines to label the Angels as a playoff team?

How can the players think of themselves as contenders if their management doesn’t?

I’m dying to watch Trout and Ohtani shine in the playoffs. They deserve a GM and owner who will do what is necessary to get them there. Minasian’s timidity proves he is not that guy.

Ray McKown

Torrance

OK, Dylan Hernández, I am not a fan of Arte Moreno, and there are lots of things to criticize about his mismanagement of the Angels. But why the snide comment that because Moreno is 76 he is losing it? Please hold the ageist attitude. Someday you may be lucky enough to make it to 76!

Janet Cerswell

Alta Loma

Ohtani may deserve a “winning stage” but how does he choose? The Yankees have the most World Series wins but since 2000 they’ve won one, tied with Angels. The Dodgers made the postseason numerous times but since 2000 won one World Series, tied with Angels. Since 1990, 18 different MLB teams were World Series winners. Teams cycle hot and cold. Ohtani knows tons more about the Angels than any other team. The Angels are ready to heat up. Ohtani’s smart. It may well be that the Angels could be his best choice.

Richie Locasso

Hemet

::

As a mostly suffering 75-year loyal Angels fan, going back to when they were in triple A, I read with utter astonishment owner Arte Moreno’s failure to answer a question about whether he would attempt to retain Shohei Ohtani if the Angels weren’t contenders. Ohtani is the most gifted athlete ever to play this game. Cautionary tale: Remember the Red Sox and “The Curse of the Bambino.” If the Angels refuse to seriously attempt to sign Shohei to a multi-year contract, not only will I shred my Angel credit card, but also I will never darken their doorway again.

Rich Fond

Sherman Oaks