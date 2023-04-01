Advertisement
Letters to Sports: More questions than answers with Angels leadership

Angels star Shohei Ohtani walks back to the dugout after striking out against the A's on Thursday.
The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani walks back to the dugout after striking out against the A’s on Thursday. Some readers are upset at GM Perry Minasian and owner Arte Moreno for their outlooks on keeping the two-way star.
(Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)
1

I’s official — Perry Minasian is weak!

What confidence can Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have in their general manager after he makes his offseason moves but declines to label the Angels as a playoff team?

How can the players think of themselves as contenders if their management doesn’t?

I’m dying to watch Trout and Ohtani shine in the playoffs. They deserve a GM and owner who will do what is necessary to get them there. Minasian’s timidity proves he is not that guy.

Ray McKown
Torrance

::

OK, Dylan Hernández, I am not a fan of Arte Moreno, and there are lots of things to criticize about his mismanagement of the Angels. But why the snide comment that because Moreno is 76 he is losing it? Please hold the ageist attitude. Someday you may be lucky enough to make it to 76!

Janet Cerswell
Alta Loma

::

Ohtani may deserve a “winning stage” but how does he choose? The Yankees have the most World Series wins but since 2000 they’ve won one, tied with Angels. The Dodgers made the postseason numerous times but since 2000 won one World Series, tied with Angels. Since 1990, 18 different MLB teams were World Series winners. Teams cycle hot and cold. Ohtani knows tons more about the Angels than any other team. The Angels are ready to heat up. Ohtani’s smart. It may well be that the Angels could be his best choice.

Richie Locasso
Hemet

::

As a mostly suffering 75-year loyal Angels fan, going back to when they were in triple A, I read with utter astonishment owner Arte Moreno’s failure to answer a question about whether he would attempt to retain Shohei Ohtani if the Angels weren’t contenders. Ohtani is the most gifted athlete ever to play this game. Cautionary tale: Remember the Red Sox and “The Curse of the Bambino.” If the Angels refuse to seriously attempt to sign Shohei to a multi-year contract, not only will I shred my Angel credit card, but also I will never darken their doorway again.

Rich Fond
Sherman Oaks

2

Timely matter

Here is the real problem with the pitch clock speeding up the game for Dodger fans. Given the time fighting the traffic to get to Dodger Stadium, fighting the lines to pay your parking and finally getting to your lot (if it’s not already full). Fans will be arriving during the seventh inning instead of leaving in the seventh inning!

Peter Schwab
Marina del Rey

::

On opening day, only three games went over 3 hours. And that was barely. I might have to start watching again.

Harris Levey
Venice

::

What a beautiful Spring day we woke up to on Friday morning.

The sun is shining, the (outfield) grass is green,the birds are chirping and, yes, baseball is back.

The Dodgers are in first place. And the Padres and Giants are tied for last place.

And all’s right with the world.

Axel W. Kyster
Bradbury

3

Book it

The NFL just allowed stadiums with sportsbooks to remain open during NFL games. Ten years ago this would have been incomprehensible.

In 2022, New Jersey, whose population is roughly 25% of California, took almost $11 billion in wagers, generating almost $100 million in state tax revenue.

Knowing how many California residents make the drive to Las Vegas, Reno or Tahoe to place wagers on the Super Bowl, March Madness and more, imagine how much badly needed extra revenue we would receive from legalized sports wagering here.

The time has long since come-and-gone for California to realize it is 2023 not 1923. Next November when sports wagering is on the ballot let’s finally do the right thing and keep this massive revenue source inside our state and not give it to others.

Erik Schuman
Fountain Valley

4

Kingly comment

Apparently LeBron James referred to a doctor as “the LeBron James of feet.” Was he trying to say that the doctor is the most arrogant, egotistical doctor of all time?

Dave Thoma
Ventura

5

Clip job

The Clippers lack a vocal leader. Kawhi doesn’t talk, Paul George is pretty quiet and, unfortunately, Tyronn Lue can be a little too “chill.” I also have to question his rotations. Robert Covington plays a great game with scoring and defense and Lue keeps him on the bench for the next week or more. We get Bones Hyland for his energy and his shooting and he never sees the floor. But, when he finally does, and scores 25 points with seven assists, Lue doesn’t play him the next game until it’s out of reach. Other coaches trust their young players and bench guys. Lue needs to do the same.

Morty Mittenthal
Pasadena

6

Cheap shot

After following UCLA women’s basketball all season and seldom seeing any articles about them, I was angered and extremely frustrated by the article covering their last game. I found the headlines “Errs to the Throne” and “Bruins are out of their league in loss” to be a cheap shot at a very solid and upcoming program with the youngest team in the championship. I encourage you to cover more UCLA women’s basketball the entire season and avoid cheap headlines. Your readers who support women’s sports are out here. It’s time that your newspaper recognize that.

Jeanine Prindle
Venice

7

Coverage debates

In response to Michelle Sauntry and others complaining about men’s vs. women’s coverage. It’s this simple, more people care about men’s sports than women’s sports. When the women have the same TV ratings and attendance numbers, along with the same ad revenue numbers, then they will get equal attention. Lastly, wake me up when the women’s tourney can fill Las Vegas sportsbooks and hotel rooms to max capacity.

Dean Roberts
Laguna Hills

::

I was just a few paragraphs into the story on Bronny James when I realized something: The Times sports editor will have a reporter travel 6,000 miles to cover the season of an unproven high school basketball player. But sending a reporter a dozen miles to cover the Kings — the best pro sports team in town the last six months — is too heavy a lift. Here’s hoping they’ll at least send an intern to cover the playoffs.

Ron Shinkman
North Hills

::

