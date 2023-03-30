Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits a single during the fourth inning of a 2-1 season-opening loss to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

In the context of the game, Shohei Ohtani’s first hit of the season was unimportant, a fourth-inning grounder that skipped by a diving Tony Kemp. In the broader view, the single could represent a game changer for Ohtani and the Angels.

Ohtani could once again homer 40-plus times, like he did in his MVP season in 2021. He could once again strike out more than 200 batters, like he did last year, as he struck out 10 batters in six scoreless innings in the Angels’ season-opening 2-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night.

Now, as if he wasn’t already dominant enough, he could also be a .300 hitter.

Under a new rule implemented by Major League Baseball, teams must have two infielders on each side of second base when a pitch is released. The ban on shifts could have a profound effect on left-handed hitters such as Ohtani, who started the season one for three with a walk.

Last year, when Ohtani batted .273, opposing defenses shifted against him in 88.3% of his plate appearances. That percentage will be zero this season, which figures to result in a significant improvement in his batting average.

Ohtani won’t just be a power hitter. He’ll be a power hitter who also bats for average.

His single on opening night at the Oakland Coliseum was a prime example of the kinds of opportunities that will be created for him.

Ohtani attacked the second pitch of the at-bat, redirecting the high fastball to the right of Kemp, the Athletics’ second baseman. Kemp couldn’t reach the ball, which bounced into right field. Mike Trout, who started the inning with a walk, advanced to second base.

Anthony Rendon, Hunter Renfroe and Luis Rengifo failed to drive in either Trout or Ohtani, but that’s another problem to break down on another day.

Shohei Ohtani walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Oakland Athletics in the sixth inning Thursday. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

For now, consider that Ohtani’s batted ball would have resulted in an out under last year’s rules, maybe even a double play.

Consider how many more hits Ohtani should have this year. Just this week, in the Freeway Series against the Dodgers, he singled twice through that side of the infield.

Consider how well Ohtani runs and the damage he could do with the extra chances on the basepaths.

Any question why the Athletics chose to intentionally walk Ohtani with two outs and Taylor Ward on second base in a one-run game? Any question who should be viewed as the favorite to be crowned the American League’s most valuable player, Aaron Judge’s opening-day homer notwithstanding?

As if the 28-year-old Ohtani required any assistance to improve.

When he was last here in Oakland, he basically warned he would return a different player.

“If you do the same things you did the year before, there’s no guarantee you’ll put up the same numbers,” Ohtani said after the Angels’ season finale last year.

“If anything,” he added, “I think they’ll go down.”

He wasn’t about to wait for teams to adjust to him. He wanted to remain in front, even if that made it necessary for him to change parts of his game that made him successful before.

“If you shift into a defensive mentality, you just end up playing it safe,” Ohtani said then. “I think what’s important is to approach games with an aggressive mindset.”

The proactive mentality produced the greatest triumph of his career, as he won the World Baseball Classic with Japan.

He return to regular-season action on Thursday was marked by an increase in fastballs, which he virtually abandoned last year.

Ohtani didn’t have any command early, throwing only six of his 15 pitches in the first inning for strikes. But when he encountered trouble in the fourth inning, when a double by Seth Brown placed runners on second and third base for the Athletics, Ohtani reached back and struck out Jesus Aguilar and Ramon Laureano to escape the threat. On the mound, Ohtani was still Ohtani.

And in the batter’s box, Ohtani could be more than he’s ever been. Improvements he’s made will be part of that. But the greatest factor could be not the changes he made but the changes implemented by the league.