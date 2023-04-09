Jon Rahm overcomes four-stroke deficit to Brooks Koepka to win his first Masters

Jon Rahm watches his shot off the fourth tee during the final round of the Masters on Sunday.

Jon Rahm, who once struggled to control his temper, was steady and calm Sunday as he methodically worked his way around Augusta National to win the Masters.

The Spaniard, who began the day four shots behind leader Brooks Koepka, became the first European player with victories in both the Masters and U.S. Open.

Rahm shot a final-round 69 to finish at 12 under par for the tournament. Phil Mickelson and Koepka tied for second at eight under.

This marked the seventh consecutive major won by a player in his 20s, a streak that began with Rahm’s U.S. Open victory in 2021 at Torrey Pines.

Koepka, the LIV Golf star who was dominant through the first 54 holes, endured an epic birdie dry spell as he watched his lead evaporate. His birdie drought lasted 18 holes, during which Rahm overtook him.

Meanwhile, Mickelson, 52, the face of LIV Golf, made a spectacular run to shoot a 65. He birdied five of the last seven holes and wound up with the lowest round by a player 50 or older in the history of the Masters.

Rahm’s win meant the Masters was able to avoid the awkwardness of this year’s green jacket going to a LIV player.

Jon Rahm celebrates after his putt on the sixth hole during the final round of the Masters. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Rahm attended Arizona State, where he was coached by Mickelson’s brother and caddie, Tim Mickelson. His victory in the Masters came on what would have been the 66th birthday of Seve Ballesteros, a Spanish sports hero and Masters winner in 1980 and ‘83, who died of a brain tumor in 2011.

Jordan Spieth shot a 66 to finish the tournament at seven under.

The day began with Tiger Woods withdrawing from the tournament after seven holes in the third round, having reaggravated the plantar fasciitis in his foot.

On Saturday, Woods made his record-tying 23rd consecutive Masters cut, despite bogeys on this final two holes. He was last in the field at nine over par for the tournament.

The only Masters cut Woods failed to make was as an amateur in 1996.