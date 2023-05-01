Kentucky Derby storylines: Training death puts early pall over Churchill Downs

The Kentucky Derby brings with it the usual assortment of highs and lows, boundless expectations of glory, and for most the reality of defeat. Never forget, only one horse can win the Derby. Well, sometimes two at different times, but more on that later.

This year’s leadup to the Run for the Roses was especially painful, as one horse that had earned a starting spot broke down during training and was euthanized.

Wild on Ice, the long-shot winner of the Sunland Derby, was pulled up on the backstretch Thursday with an injury to his left hind leg. He walked on to the horse ambulance, was evaluated at Churchill Downs and then was transferred to an equine hospital in Lexington, Ky., where it was determined that the gelding’s injuries were not repairable.

Advertisement

Kentucky, unlike California and New York, shows little transparency when it comes to horse injuries. So, word of the horse’s death was announced by a reporter with the El Paso (Texas) Times after being told by the horse’s owner, Frank Sumpter. Churchill Downs only has acknowledged that the horse was injured and will not run.

In the 148 runnings of the Kentucky Derby, just one horse, Eight Belles in 2008, has died as part of the race. The filly broke both front ankles after crossing the finish line in second place and was euthanized on the track. As for how many horses have died training for the Derby, there are no records.

As Saturday’s race time approaches, the attention will turn away from the dangers of racing to who will win the race, who you have in the Derby pool and who has the best hats. Here is a look at some of the best questions you might have before race day.