Fan favorite Winston the French bulldog is a Westminster finalist again. Can he win it all?

Winston is back.

The French bulldog who stole America’s heart on his way to a second-place finish in the 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has advanced to Best in Show judging in this year’s competition at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

He did so by taking first place in the non-sporting group competition Monday night.

Winston peers from the non-sporting group box during Monday’s competition. (Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)

Winston is led by his handler and co-owner Perry Payson as he competes against other entrants Monday in New York. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Winston is co-owned by Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox, whose grandmother, Sandy, breeds French bulldogs and gifted Winston to Fox as a puppy.

“We raised him and she said, ‘Can I show him? We just like to show dogs,’ ” Morgan Fox told ESPN last year. “And he just started winning and winning and kept winning.”

Winston's the winner! 🐶🏆



The French Bulldog takes the title in the Non-Sporting Group!#WestminsterDogShow | @WKCDOGS pic.twitter.com/E20SEVxyop — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 9, 2023

Not sure if there’s such a thing as a confidence boost when it comes to our canine friends, but if there is, Winston should be riding high after winning Best in Show at the National Dog Show in November. He was the first of his breed to win top prize at the event.

He would earn the same distinction at Westminster with a win Tuesday night.

Winston is carried by Payson after winning the best in breed title. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Winston is carried by handler and co-owner Perry Payson as they take part in Monday’s best in breed competition. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Winston is inspected for breed standards at the 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday in New York. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Here’s a look at some of Winston’s competition, starting with Buddy Holly, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen who will represent the hound group:

Your first Group Winner of the night, Buddy Holly the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen! #WestminsterDogShow pic.twitter.com/jD02KDfrX7 — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) May 9, 2023

Roxie, a Pekingese, beat out the competition in the toy group to advance to the final stage:

The decision is in! 🐶🏆



Pekingese takes home the Toy Group title!#WestminsterDogShow pic.twitter.com/rCWBc9UOpV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 9, 2023

Ribbon, an Australian shepherd, will represent the herding group:

Ribbon, an Australian shepherd, competes in the herding group competition. (Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)

The field will be completed by the winners of the sporting, working and terrier groups Tuesday prior to the Best in Show competition.