Fan favorite Winston the French bulldog is a Westminster finalist again. Can he win it all?

Winston is back.
The French bulldog who stole America’s heart on his way to a second-place finish in the 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has advanced to Best in Show judging in this year’s competition at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
He did so by taking first place in the non-sporting group competition Monday night.
Winston is co-owned by Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox, whose grandmother, Sandy, breeds French bulldogs and gifted Winston to Fox as a puppy.
“We raised him and she said, ‘Can I show him? We just like to show dogs,’ ” Morgan Fox told ESPN last year. “And he just started winning and winning and kept winning.”
Not sure if there’s such a thing as a confidence boost when it comes to our canine friends, but if there is, Winston should be riding high after winning Best in Show at the National Dog Show in November. He was the first of his breed to win top prize at the event.
He would earn the same distinction at Westminster with a win Tuesday night.
Here’s a look at some of Winston’s competition, starting with Buddy Holly, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen who will represent the hound group:
Roxie, a Pekingese, beat out the competition in the toy group to advance to the final stage:
Ribbon, an Australian shepherd, will represent the herding group:
The field will be completed by the winners of the sporting, working and terrier groups Tuesday prior to the Best in Show competition.
