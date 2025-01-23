Southern California-based horses pull off a triple-win at Eclipse Awards

Martin Garcia rides Citizen Bull to victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Del Mar on Nov. 1. The Bob Baffert-trained thoroughbred was named the named the top 2-year-old male horse at the Eclipse Awards on Thursday.

Southern California, shut out last year for Eclipse Awards, the highest honor in thoroughbred racing, picked up three awards on Thursday as Citizen Bull was named top 2-Year-Old Male, National Treasure was voted top Older Dirt Male and Straight No Chaser picked up honors as Male Sprinter.

It was a remarkable resurgence for a sport that is struggling to survive in California.

Citizen Bull, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and American Pharoah. He won three of four races last year. National Treasure, also trained by Baffert, won the Pegasus World Classic and the Met Mile. In his last race, he finished second in the California Crown.

Straight No Chaser marks the first win for trainer Dan Blacker. The 5-year-old colt won the Santa Anita Sprint Championship and the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. He has won six of 10 races lifetime.