Advertisement
Sports

Southern California-based horses pull off a triple-win at Eclipse Awards

Martin Garcia rides Citizen Bull at Del Mar
Martin Garcia rides Citizen Bull to victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Del Mar on Nov. 1. The Bob Baffert-trained thoroughbred was named the named the top 2-year-old male horse at the Eclipse Awards on Thursday.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 

Southern California, shut out last year for Eclipse Awards, the highest honor in thoroughbred racing, picked up three awards on Thursday as Citizen Bull was named top 2-Year-Old Male, National Treasure was voted top Older Dirt Male and Straight No Chaser picked up honors as Male Sprinter.

It was a remarkable resurgence for a sport that is struggling to survive in California.

Citizen Bull, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and American Pharoah. He won three of four races last year. National Treasure, also trained by Baffert, won the Pegasus World Classic and the Met Mile. In his last race, he finished second in the California Crown.

Straight No Chaser marks the first win for trainer Dan Blacker. The 5-year-old colt won the Santa Anita Sprint Championship and the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. He has won six of 10 races lifetime.

More to Read

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he can be found at big races at Santa Anita, the Triple Crown series and Breeders’ Cup. He also can be found at the Olympics, having just finished the Tokyo and Beijing double, marking his 11th Olympics. Cherwa also contributes general interest stories from Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement