Chargers re-signing key piece of defensive front in tackle Morgan Fox

The Chargers retained a key piece of their defensive front Wednesday when they agreed to terms with Morgan Fox.

The deal was announced on social media by Fox’s representatives.

A six-year veteran, Fox started 12 times and appeared in all 17 games last season, helping the team cope with injuries, most notably to starting defensive tackle Austin Johnson.

Advertisement

Fox, 28, finished with 38 tackles and was second on the team with a career-best 6½ sacks, a contribution that was vital in the extended injury absence of edge rusher Joey Bosa.

An undrafted free agent, Fox spent the first four years of his career with the Rams before playing one season with the Carolina Panthers. He signed with the Chargers as a free agent last May.

Fox became the second of the Chargers’ top free agents to remain with the team, right tackle Trey Pipkins III agreeing to an extension Tuesday.

The Chargers also signed former Minnesota linebacker Eric Kendricks this week.