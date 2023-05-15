NBA draft lottery: How to watch, start time and winning team odds

It’s that time of year again — when NBA team executives and fans place their hopes and dreams of franchise success into 14 air-scrambled ping-pong balls.

Sure, the NBA draft lottery is far from the biggest spectacle in sport, but this year’s lottery draft carries a higher-than-normal level of magnitude. French basketball star Victor Wembanyama, considered by some to be the best prospect since LeBron James in 2003, is the biggest prize of this year’s draft. The potential franchise-transforming talent is guaranteed to go to the team that wins the NBA draft lottery.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 NBA lottery draft.