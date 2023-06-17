Letters to Sports: Lakers can learn from the Nuggets’ NBA title run

It appears that the beleaguered Oakland A’s are destined for a very big change, and that change seems to be locating to Las Vegas. There are ample financial incentives for the move and MLB “wants the Vegas deal done.” Whatever needs to be done for the move hopefully will be completed. Vegas has always been “the” location for just about anything new, exciting and in vogue for the times.

Based on what’s been going on in the last few years as far as sports, it is almost a foregone conclusion that Vegas will be the sports venue of the future.

Bill Spitalnick

Newport Beach

::

A’s fans can protest in East Bay, and rural Nevadans can hate the proposal, but that will make no difference to the big money boys. They will do whatever they want, including buying state legislators and building a new baseball stadium.

It is quite a sight to see how the pro sports industry can shake its magic wand and send a wobbling state legislature into special session.

The good news is that the proposed billion-dollar stadium, if built, will likely stand forever as a monument to Nevada’s once sturdy existence, like the Colosseum in Rome, even long after American civilization implodes from within from too much emphasis on sports, and too little emphasis on the health, education and welfare of its citizens.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah