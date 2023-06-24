Letters to Sports: For starters, no relief in sight for the Dodgers

I agree with Bill Plaschke that the Dodgers need pitching help in the bullpen and starting rotation. That’s only half of the story. The other half is the misuse of the bullpen by manager Dave Roberts. He seems to think relievers are interchangeable. That’s wrong. They need to know when and how they will be used. Roberts seems to think anyone can close. It’s Alex Vesia, no it’s Caleb Ferguson, no it’s Evan Phillips. Settle on one and bring stability to the bullpen.

Steven Mintz

Oceano

::

Advertisement

Somebody tell Dave Roberts that baseball games are nine innings, not six.

Kent Bullard

Glendale

::

Every Dodgers game there’s a repeated TV ad where Vin Scully calls Sandy Koufax’s perfect game. Were Roberts managing back then, that iconic historical moment likely would have never happened. Is the five-to-six inning replacement philosophy saving tired arms of starters? How many of them are on the injured list anyway?

Frederick Abrams

Los Angeles

Advertisement

::

The Dodgers go from first place to third place in just a few weeks with no sign of things improving any time soon and Dave Roberts says he’s “not concerned.” We want a manager who is concerned. Tom Lasorda would be more than just concerned. When will Roberts be concerned? When we’re 10 games out of first? 15 out?

R.D. McCall

Fallbrook

::

In pinning a loss on the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to sweep the Freeway Series, the Dodgers also sent a message: If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

Advertisement

Steve Ross

Carmel

::

There may be no curse attached to the visit by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Dodger Stadium, but last weekend’s pummeling of the Dodgers by the Giants got me thinking about the Curse of Billy the Goat and the Cubs’ 71-year wait.

Stephen Scheff

Woodland Hills