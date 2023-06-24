Advertisement
Letters to Sports: For starters, no relief in sight for the Dodgers

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts holds up his lineup card before a game.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has come under fire from readers for his handling of the pitching staff.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)
I agree with Bill Plaschke that the Dodgers need pitching help in the bullpen and starting rotation. That’s only half of the story. The other half is the misuse of the bullpen by manager Dave Roberts. He seems to think relievers are interchangeable. That’s wrong. They need to know when and how they will be used. Roberts seems to think anyone can close. It’s Alex Vesia, no it’s Caleb Ferguson, no it’s Evan Phillips. Settle on one and bring stability to the bullpen.

Steven Mintz
Oceano

::

Somebody tell Dave Roberts that baseball games are nine innings, not six.

Kent Bullard
Glendale

::

Every Dodgers game there’s a repeated TV ad where Vin Scully calls Sandy Koufax’s perfect game. Were Roberts managing back then, that iconic historical moment likely would have never happened. Is the five-to-six inning replacement philosophy saving tired arms of starters? How many of them are on the injured list anyway?

Frederick Abrams
Los Angeles

::

The Dodgers go from first place to third place in just a few weeks with no sign of things improving any time soon and Dave Roberts says he’s “not concerned.” We want a manager who is concerned. Tom Lasorda would be more than just concerned. When will Roberts be concerned? When we’re 10 games out of first? 15 out?

R.D. McCall
Fallbrook

::

In pinning a loss on the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to sweep the Freeway Series, the Dodgers also sent a message: If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

Steve Ross
Carmel

::

There may be no curse attached to the visit by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Dodger Stadium, but last weekend’s pummeling of the Dodgers by the Giants got me thinking about the Curse of Billy the Goat and the Cubs’ 71-year wait.

Stephen Scheff
Woodland Hills

Blast from the past

It’s entertaining to read how often Bill Plaschke’s on the wrong side of a prediction, but in the case of the Astros, he is spot on.

Despite only two players still active from that 2017 group of cheaters and manager Dusty Baker’s hope that Dodger fans “forget the past,” I hope every fan in attendance lets the Astros (and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred) know fans have long memories when justice is denied to them.

Ken Blake
Brea

::

Bill Plaschke’s obsessive hatred of the Astros does little more than reveal how small-minded he is.

The Dodgers lost Game 7 in their own ballpark sans Astros trash cans. But that was only one of many crucial postseason failures of his cherished Dodgers over many years — the only exception being a season played under bizarre circumstances — arguably one that didn’t “really” count. Whining excuse after excuse and blame it on the Astros.

Kip Dellinger
Santa Monica

Appreciate the experience

What a breath of fresh air to read the article on LACC golf director Tom Gardner. In an age where everything, including sports, has morphed into Big Business, Sam Farmer’s piece was truly a joy. I use the word “joy” with intention because it imbues the entire article.

From start to finish, Gardner’s appreciation of the entire tournament experience was beautifully chronicled. True, nothing he did mattered in the outcome — he was a “non-competitive marker,” essentially a placeholder. True the tournament winner collected $3.6 million, but Tom Gardner collected a priceless lifetime memory.

Ralph Martinez
Arcadia

::

After reading the article titled “After no Black golfers qualify for the U.S. Open, USGA president pushes to improve access,” I wonder why the USGA only made available 9,000+ U.S. Open daily public tickets that limited access and caused escalating pricing. Their exclusive U.S. Open strategy strangely is the exact opposite to opening the sport of golf to more diverse populations and social classes. Shame on the USGA.

Joe Marando
Burbank

::

If the PGA decides to have the U.S. Open in LACC in another 75 years, it’ll be 75 years too soon. Uninspired action, LIV players, worst announcers ever. What a shame!

Jesse Guevara
Pico Rivera

Why was he suspended?

I am shocked to read that Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games for flashing a gun in a social media video. With all due respect to NBA officials, who do not deserve any respect, unless Ja Morant flashes a gun while making a dunk shot on the court during an official NBA game, keep the name Ja Morant out of your mouth. What he does off the court is none of the NBA’s business. I hope the players on his team show some support and refuse to play in any games that Mr. Morant is not allowed to play in.

Michael Gabriel
Los Angeles

::

Adam Silver probably wanted to give Ja Morant a year but he couldn’t because Morant is a star and the NBA is built around stars. The commissioner knows what side his bread is buttered on.

Jack Spiegelman
Los Angeles

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com

