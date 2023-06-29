Nevada teachers’ union launches action to halt public funding for A’s stadium

The A’s last month released this rendering of a proposed new stadium in Las Vegas.

If Nevada’s teachers have their way, the Oakland Athletics might not get any public funding for their proposed new stadium in Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Education Assn. (NSEA) is launching a political action committee to explore how to stop the stadium funding by any means possible, including litigation and/or a ballot measure.

“We are considering every path to prevent public funds from being used to subsidize a billionaire’s stadium,” NSEA spokesman Alexander Marks said Thursday.

The Nevada legislature this month approved — and Gov. Joe Lombardo signed into law — a bill that would provide $380 million toward the $1.5-billion stadium the A’s and owner John Fisher plan to build in Las Vegas. Major League Baseball owners are expected to approve the proposed relocation — the first in the league since 2005 — and the A’s hope to open the new stadium in 2028.

It is unclear whether the A’s would proceed with the move without public funding. During testimony before the Nevada legislature, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President Steve Hill said he believed the A’s would not return to Oakland if the Las Vegas deal fell apart but would instead look to move elsewhere. Portland and Salt Lake City would be among the likely suitors.

On Wednesday, the NSEA registered the political action committee, called Schools Over Stadiums, with the Nevada secretary of State. The Nevada Independent first reported on the filing.

Marks said his organization is concerned about the more than 3,000 statewide vacancies for teachers and educational staff and is outraged that a stadium is being presented as a financial benefit for the people of Nevada.

“Our priorities are misguided,” Marks said. “If stadiums were the fix, I don’t know why we wouldn’t build 10 of them.”

