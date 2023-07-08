Letters to Sports: Dodgers fans again singing blues after more pitching woes and managerial moves

The Times maintains Clayton Kershaw is kind of a “bulldog,” slogging through injuries and exhaustion to make his next start. Sorry, but with yet another visit to the injury list due to a nagging injury, he’s certainly not Orel Hershiser dominant anymore. Still a good one but even seven innings an outing is a long shot.

Allan Kandel

Los Angeles

It seems like the past few years we hold our collective breath waiting for Kershaw to go on the IL. This letter isn’t to bash Kershaw, but more to point out to him and Dodgers president Andrew Friedman that Kershaw has given a lot to the Dodgers and his body is beat up. They should work out a plan that allows him to retire. But his $20 million a year needs to be freed up to allow the Dodgers to sign a younger, more durable pitcher next year. It has been great, but it’s time.

Russell Morgan

Carson

It might be time to question the Dodgers’ conditioning program for their pitchers, since the entire staff either is or has been on the IL.

Eddie Barron

Los Angeles

Thank goodness the Dodgers finally acquired a new pitcher, but why do they only use his initials, TBD?

Elliot Powers

San Diego

If Dave Roberts has his way, the only way a Dodger pitcher will ever pitch a complete game will be a rain-shortened game after five innings.

Jeff Hershow

Woodland Hills