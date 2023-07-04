Angels place Mike Trout on injured list due to fractured bone in his wrist
Mike Trout was placed on the injured list ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Padres due to a left hamate fracture, complicating the Angels’ push to reach the playoffs.
The team recalled outfielder Jo Adell in a corresponding move.
Trout hurt his wrist during the top of the eighth inning while fouling off a pitch. After his bat made contact with the ball, he made a face, lightly shook his hand and left the batters box. He was pulled from the game and replaced by Mickey Moniak.
The Angels opened a series against the Padres with a 10-3 loss in San Diego where manager Phil Nevin played and grew close with the late Kevin Towers. Late in the game, Mike Trout exited with a wrist injury.
Following the game, he continued to feel discomfort in the wrist. The Angels planned conduct a series of tests, including an X-ray.
“I just took a swing,” Trout said after the game. “Something felt uncomfortable. Waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best. I’m just praying for these results to come back clean. Doesn’t feel great. Hopefully just a sprained wrist.
“I can’t really describe the pain. I’ve never felt it before this. I’ve never had wrist problems or anything. Freak thing, I guess. I don’t know.”
