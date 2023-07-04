Advertisement
Angels

Angels place Mike Trout on injured list due to fractured bone in his wrist

Angels star Mike Trout holds a at looks at his injured wrist after fouling off a pitch
The Angels’ Mike Trout leaves the game during the eighth inning a game against the Padres Monday after injuring his wrist. The team has placed Trout on the injured list after learning he fractured a bone in his wrist.
(Denis Poroy / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

Mike Trout was placed on the injured list ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Padres due to a left hamate fracture, complicating the Angels’ push to reach the playoffs.

The team recalled outfielder Jo Adell in a corresponding move.

Trout hurt his wrist during the top of the eighth inning while fouling off a pitch. After his bat made contact with the ball, he made a face, lightly shook his hand and left the batters box. He was pulled from the game and replaced by Mickey Moniak.

Advertisement
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin watches batting practice before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Angels

Emotional game for Angels manager Phil Nevin as Mike Trout taken out with injury

The Angels opened a series against the Padres with a 10-3 loss in San Diego where manager Phil Nevin played and grew close with the late Kevin Towers. Late in the game, Mike Trout exited with a wrist injury.

Following the game, he continued to feel discomfort in the wrist. The Angels planned conduct a series of tests, including an X-ray.

“I just took a swing,” Trout said after the game. “Something felt uncomfortable. Waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best. I’m just praying for these results to come back clean. Doesn’t feel great. Hopefully just a sprained wrist.

“I can’t really describe the pain. I’ve never felt it before this. I’ve never had wrist problems or anything. Freak thing, I guess. I don’t know.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Advertisement