Photos : USC showcases its playoff ambitions in blowout win over Nevada

Although Lincoln Riley was pleased by big plays and small improvements alike during USC’s second consecutive blowout win, nothing thrilled the head coach and his sideline more than the 23-yard fumble return for a touchdown by defensive lineman Stanley Ta’ufo’ou. Caleb Williams threw for 319 yards and hit Tahj Washington with two of his five touchdown passes, leading USC to a 66-14 victory over Nevada. USC’s 668 yards were its most under Riley, and its 66 points matched the highest-scoring game of his tenure.
