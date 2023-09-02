Advertisement
Sports

Photos : USC showcases its playoff ambitions in blowout win over Nevada

USC players celebrate during Saturday's game
USC defenders, from left, Jaylin Smith, Shane Lee, Bryson Shaw and Calen Bullock celebrate a stop against Nevada in the first quarter at the Coliseum on Saturday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Wally SkalijStaff Photographer 
Share

Although Lincoln Riley was pleased by big plays and small improvements alike during USC’s second consecutive blowout win, nothing thrilled the head coach and his sideline more than the 23-yard fumble return for a touchdown by defensive lineman Stanley Ta’ufo’ou. Caleb Williams threw for 319 yards and hit Tahj Washington with two of his five touchdown passes, leading USC to a 66-14 victory over Nevada. USC’s 668 yards were its most under Riley, and its 66 points matched the highest-scoring game of his tenure.

USC receiver Tahj Washington makes a catch for a touchdown against Nevada in the second quarter.
USC receiver Tahj Washington makes a catch for a touchdown against Nevada in the second quarter at the Coliseum on Saturday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
USC receiver Michael Jackson III catches a touchdown pass.
USC receiver Michael Jackson III catches a touchdown pass against Nevada’s KK Meier in the second quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
USC players celebrate during the game
USC defensive lineman Stanley Ta’ufo’ou, left, celebrates with his teammates.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

USC receiver Dorian Singer makes a one-handed catch
USC receiver Dorian Singer makes a one-handed catch.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A USC receiver and a Nevada defender tangle as the ball falls incomplete
USC receiver Zachariah Branch can’t make the catch as Nevada safety Ezekiel Robbins defends.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A USC player runs toward the end zone as a Nevada player chases
USC running back Quinten Joyner carries for a 47-yard touchdown run as Nevada cornerback Isaiah Essissima pursues in the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
USC receiver Zachariah Branch celebrates his touchdown catch with Dorian Singer.
USC’s Zachariah Branch, right, celebrates his first-quarter touchdown catch with Dorian Singer.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
USC quarterback Caleb Williams throws a touchdown.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams throws a first-quarter touchdown pass, one of his five against Nevada.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

SportsUSC Sports
Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement