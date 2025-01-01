JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC overcome slow start in blowout win over Nebraska

USC guard JuJu Watkins, left, defends against Nebraska guard Allison Weidner during the first half of the Trojans’ 75-55 win Wednesday at Galen Center.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb crossed her arms as she watched Nebraska storm ahead by five points in the second quarter. The Trojans’ New Year’s Day matinee at Galen Center wasn’t going according to plan.

She had watched the Cornhuskers cause No. 1 UCLA early fits Sunday before the Bruins swiftly won by 37 points. Now Gottlieb’s team was trying to withstand similar pressure.

“We have to assert our will a little bit more, because all these teams are coming in here to get away and to try to get a win, not to roll over,” Gottlieb said. “I’m not surprised they came in ready to play.”

Luckily for her, No. 4 USC responded. After using a 14-4 run to close the first half and take the lead, USC took control in the second half, riding a 26-point performance from sophomore star JuJu Watkins to defeat Nebraska 75-55 on Wednesday.

Kiki Iriafen added 14 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to all 14 games. Watkins scored nine points in the third quarter, increasing USC’s lead to 59-45.

“We’re learning this conference, but it’s pretty clear that there’s a lot of NCAA tournament-quality teams,” Gottlieb said of the Trojans’ Big Ten rivals. “We have to approach each game that way — since it’s all new to us — and I thought we responded really well at halftime, and we were a lot better defensively, particularly in the second half.”

Some of the Trojans’ best defensive runs came when senior center Clarice Akunwafo and sophomore guard Malia Samuels were on the floor. The bench duo contributed to holding the Cornhuskers (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) to four points over the final 4:26 of the first quarter and played vital minutes as USC (13-1, 3-0) extended its lead in the third quarter and outscored Nebraska by nine.

Akunwafo, senior forward/center Rayah Marshall and Iriafen held All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski to three-for-11 shooting and seven points, including just two in the first half.

Guard Logan Nissley led Nebraska with 14 points.

“On the bench, I just watch Rayah and Kiki and try to talk to them,” Akunwafo said. “I go out there and play my game, which is fun.”

Gottlieb pointed to Akunwafo’s defense in the interior, helping the Trojans outscore the Cornhuskers in the post 42-18.

“Clarice really changed the complexion of the game with her defensive energy,” Gottlieb said. “Between Rayah and C together, when you have a top opposing post player, we feel like we can make their life more difficult than most teams can.”

Marshall emerged with another do-it-all game, finishing with nine rebounds and eight points and defensively enforcing her will, tallying three blocks and two steals.

USC won the turnover battle, forcing 18 turnovers and 10 steals compared to turning the ball over just 11 times — below the Trojans’ average of 15.7 turnovers entering Wednesday.

Since USC’s loss to No. 3 Notre Dame on Nov. 23, the Trojans have rattled off a nine-game winning streak. USC faces Rutgers and Maryland next on its first multigame conference trip.

“We took it personal, and just building off that loss, I think we’ve been able to gain momentum, both offensively and defensively,” said freshman guard Kennedy Smith, who tallied seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. “It’s bringing a connectedness for the team.”