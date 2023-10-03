MLB wild-card: Zack Wheeler and Nick Castellanos help the Phillies beat the Marlins in opener

Philadelphia Phillies’ Zack Wheeler pitches during the first inning of Game 1 in an NL wild-card series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Zack Wheeler struck out eight in a sensational effort, José Alvarado preserved the lead with a pivotal strikeout and the Philadelphia Phillies opened a resolute postseason push with a 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins in the opener of their NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday night.

Nick Castellanos provided the game’s signature moment, directing his ring finger toward a joyous Phillies dugout after a key double and sending a message that the defending NL champions crave the cherished piece of jewelry they were denied by Houston last season.

Castellanos added an RBI double in the eighth inning to score Bryce Harper — who knocked off his helmet as he steamrolled past a stop sign — and the Phillies moved within a victory of an NL Division Series matchup against Atlanta.

Advertisement

Wheeler (1-0) allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for the save.

Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo (0-1) surrendered three runs and eight hits in four innings.

Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning of a Game 1 of their National League wild-card series against the Milwaukee Brewers. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

MILWAUKEE — Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno homered against Corbin Burnes, helping Arizona erase an early three-run deficit and sending the Diamondbacks to the win in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series.

The rally put Arizona in a prime position to advance. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Wednesday, and the Diamondbacks have ace Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly lined up after rookie Brandon Pfaadt lasted just 2 2/3 innings in the opener.

Advertisement

Carroll and Marte homered on back-to-back pitches in the third, and Moreno put the Diamondbacks ahead in the fourth. Third baseman Evan Longoria protected Arizona’s one-run lead in the fifth by robbing Tyrone Taylor of a bases-loaded hit and turning it into an inning-ending double play. Christian Walker provided some insurance with a two-run double off Devin Williams in the ninth.

Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer for the NL Central champion Brewers, who left 11 runners on base. Burnes (0-1) was charged with four runs in four-plus innings.

Arizona’s Joe Mantiply (1-0), Miguel Castro, Ryne Nelson, Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Paul Sewald combined for 6 1/3 innings of shutout relief.

Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Minnesota Twins’ Royce Lewis reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in Game 1 of an AL wild-card series against the Toronto Blue Jays. (Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Royce Lewis homered in each of his first two at-bats, and the Twins stopped an 18-game postseason losing streak by topping the Blue Jays in the opener of their AL Wild Card Series.

Lewis hit a two-run shot off Kevin Gausman in the first inning and a leadoff drive in the third, sending the home dugout and the sellout Target Field crowd into a frenzy.

The bigger celebration occurred a few hours later when Jhoan Duran pitched a hitless ninth to close the first victory in the playoffs for the Twins since Oct. 5, 2004.

Pablo López (1-0) also delivered for Minnesota, permitting one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Gausman (0-1) surrendered three runs and three hits in four innings. The Blue Jays got on the board when Kevin Kiermaier’s two-out single drove in Bo Bichette in the sixth, but they left nine runners on base.

Rangers 4, Rays 0

Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of Game 1 in an AL wild-card series. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Montgomery scattered six hits over seven innings, helping the Rangers beat the sloppy Rays in their AL Wild Card Series opener.

Corey Seager and Josh Jung drove in runs and the Rangers benefitted from four errors by the Rays, who also fizzled offensively before a crowd of just 19,704 — roughly 5,300 below listed capacity — at Tropicana Field.

Texas moved within a victory of a AL Division Series matchup against Baltimore.

Tampa Bay, wearing throwback Devil Rays jerseys in the style of 1998-2000, lost its sixth straight postseason game since winning its 2021 Division Series opener against Boston.

Montgomery (1-0), a 30-year-old left-hander acquired from St. Louis at the trade deadline, struck out five and walked none.

Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow (0-1) was charged with four runs, three earned, and six hits in five-plus innings. He struck out eight and walked five.