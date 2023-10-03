Advertisement
MLB wild card Day 1: Twins’ Royce Lewis and Rangers’ Corey Seager enjoy top moments

Twins' Royce Lewis connects for a solo home run in Game 1 of an AL wild-card playoff series against the Blue Jays
Minnesota Twins’ Royce Lewis connects for a solo home run during the third inning in Game 1 of an American League wild-card series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Minneapolis on Tuesday.
(Abbie Parr / Associated Press)
By Steve HensonStaff Writer 
Royce Lewis is finally tapping into the potential that earned him The Times high school player of the year award in 2016 and the first overall pick in the MLB draft a year later. He was given a bonus of $6.725 million to sign rather than attend UC Irvine.

In Game 1 of the Minnesota Twins’ wild card series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, the designated hitter hit a two-run home run to left field in the first inning and a solo home run to right field in the third. The early lead held up in the Twins’ 3-1 victory, snapping a streak of 18 consecutive postseason losses dating back to the 2004 American League Championship Series.

Injuries slowed Lewis’ rise through the minors and he missed the first 53 games this season while recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that also cost him most of the previous season. He missed another 35 games beginning July 2 because of an oblique strain and also suffered a hamstring injury that cost him the last 10 games of the season and jeopardized his postseason readiness.

But Lewis reported to Target Field on Tuesday with a smile, saying he’d slept well and felt ready to play. Certainly, he was ready to swing the bat. He became only the third player to hit home runs in his first two postseason at-bats, joining the Rays’ Evan Longoria and the Twins’ Gary Gaetti.

Lewis, 24, had already displayed a flair for hitting dramatic home runs, setting an MLB record this season with four grand slams in an 18-game span. Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz was criticized for taking the last regular-season game off Sunday when he and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager were tied for the American League batting title with .330 averages.

Corey Seager takes aim

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz was criticized for taking the last regular-season game off Sunday when he and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager were tied for the American League batting title with .330 averages.

Seager, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Dodgers, went 0 for 4, dipping to .327, and Diaz won the title while idle. His post on X, formerly known as Twitter, was succinct: “I got it”

Diaz seemed flustered early in the Rays’ 4-0 Game 1 loss to the Rangers in an AL wild card series. In the first inning, Seager, who went two for four with a run batted in, pulled a one-hop rocket down the first-base line that ate up Diaz, who after retrieving the ball made a poor throw to pitcher Tyler Glasnow and was charged with an error.

Diaz was out of position on a single by Leody Taveras that led to the first run of the game in the second inning, which ended with Diaz catching a throw from shortstop Taylor Walls to retire Marcus Semien with runners at second and third. Diaz, however, didn’t know it was the third out and frantically threw to the plate.

Dodgers

In Diaz’s defense — although defense clearly isn’t his forte — the criticism about sitting out Sunday was misplaced. He had two leg injuries in September, and with the finale essentially meaningless to the Rays, it was prudent to take the day off.

Also, Seager could have won the title just by going, say, one for three. Instead, he and the rest of the Rangers were punchless against the Mariners in a 1-0 loss that cost them the AL West title.

Runnin’ with the Devil

The Rays wore jerseys emblazoned across the front with Devil Rays, the team name from its inception in 1998 through 2007.

Why? Because it’s the 25th anniversary of the name change, not that the reason makes a ton of sense.

It certainly wasn’t to remind fans of glory days. In 10 seasons as the Devil Rays, the team posted a .399 winning percentage with no postseason appearances. In 25 seasons as the Rays, their winning percentage is .548 with 16 winning seasons and nine playoff appearances.

Dodgers

And Tuesday they played like it was 1998, making four errors and getting shut out by Rangers left-hander Jordan Montgomery and two relievers.

Steve Henson

