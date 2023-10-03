MLB wild card Day 1: Twins’ Royce Lewis and Rangers’ Corey Seager enjoy top moments

Royce Lewis is finally tapping into the potential that earned him The Times high school player of the year award in 2016 and the first overall pick in the MLB draft a year later. He was given a bonus of $6.725 million to sign rather than attend UC Irvine.

In Game 1 of the Minnesota Twins’ wild card series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, the designated hitter hit a two-run home run to left field in the first inning and a solo home run to right field in the third. The early lead held up in the Twins’ 3-1 victory, snapping a streak of 18 consecutive postseason losses dating back to the 2004 American League Championship Series.

One of those 10,000 Rakes definitely belongs to Royce Lewis. 💪 pic.twitter.com/3gRJp2i8eb — MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2023

Injuries slowed Lewis’ rise through the minors and he missed the first 53 games this season while recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that also cost him most of the previous season. He missed another 35 games beginning July 2 because of an oblique strain and also suffered a hamstring injury that cost him the last 10 games of the season and jeopardized his postseason readiness.

Advertisement

But Lewis reported to Target Field on Tuesday with a smile, saying he’d slept well and felt ready to play. Certainly, he was ready to swing the bat. He became only the third player to hit home runs in his first two postseason at-bats, joining the Rays’ Evan Longoria and the Twins’ Gary Gaetti.

Lewis, 24, had already displayed a flair for hitting dramatic home runs, setting an MLB record this season with four grand slams in an 18-game span. Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz was criticized for taking the last regular-season game off Sunday when he and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager were tied for the American League batting title with .330 averages.