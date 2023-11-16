Formula One’s return to Las Vegas makes for a unique spectacle

VIDEO | 01:55 Formula One wedding chapel Brian Mills talks about what the Formula One wedding chapel in Las Vegas is all about.

This is Las Vegas, so it’s only natural that among all the high-tech team garages in the paddock, there’s also a pop-up chapel complete with an ordained minister — an Elvis impersonator, no less — ready to perform legal weddings at the race.

It’s billed as the first-ever F1 chapel. Some of the ceremonies are already scheduled, and there’s a first-come, first-served system for any other ticketed fans who want to stop in and tie the knot.

As for witnesses, there’s a row of red velour chairs surrounding the altar, and there are glass walls, so spectators strolling past can get a good look at the happy couple, who are either getting married for the first time or renewing their vows. Organizers are expecting to host about 20 weddings per night from Thursday through Saturday.

The newlyweds-to-be walk down a polished black aisle and through neon, heart-shaped arches. Behind the minister is a neon sign reading “Lights Out and together we go.”

“This is the best way to tie Vegas into Formula 1,” said Brian Mills, who has been performing weddings in the city for the past 16 years and just finished his 20,000th ceremony. He has done them at NASCAR races, Golden Knights games and the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Mills has the Elvis pompadour, silver-rimmed sunglasses, a studded black jumpsuit, a thick red belt adorned with all sorts of F1-related charms (a tiny racecar, disc brakes, wheels) and a checkered-flag scarf.

I now pronounce you fan and wife.