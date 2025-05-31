Long Beach Poly boys’ 4x400 relay team shines at state track and field championships

The stars close the show and Long Beach Poly’s 4x400-meter relay brought the crowd to its feet with a stunning performance in the final race of the CIF State Track & Field Finals, winning in 3 minutes 8.68 seconds for the second-fastest time ever in the state meet. The top four teams ran sub-3:10, making it the fastest four-lapper ever in the finals on depth.

The Jackrabbits just missed the state meet record of 3:08.42 set in 2010 by a Gardena Serra foursome anchored by Robert Woods, running the fourth-fastest time in California history.

Central East of Fresno was second in 3:09.23, Servite took third in 3:09.46 to clinch the team title with 33 points, L.A. Cathedral took fourth in 3:09.59 and Long Beach Wilson was fifth in 3:10.55.

Sprinters headlined Friday’s prelims but it was the distance runners who played leading roles Saturday at Buchanan High School.

Rylee Blade has made a habit of performing her best on the brightest stage and she ran her fastest girls’ 3,200-meter race ever (9:50.51) but had to settle for second when she was passed on the last turn by Hanne Thomsen of Santa Rosa Montgomery, who won in 9:48.98.

“I knew this would be a kicking race and give [Thomsen] credit, she had a bit more at the end,” said Blade, the Corona Santiago standout who won the state title as a sophomore and was third last year.

Santa Margarita’s Leo Francis wins the boys’ long jump with a leap of 25-00.75 at the CIF state track and field championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calif., on May 31, 2025. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

In a shocking development, Stanford-bound senior Evan Noonan of Dana Hills, last year’s boys’ 3,200 champion, caught a stomach flu earlier in the afternoon and had to drop out of the race, distraught that he couldn’t defend his title. Woodcrest Christian’s Eyan Turk took advantage of the race favorite’s absence, winning in 8:51.62.

Thomsen was involved in another stretch duel in the girls’ 1,600 versus another Corona Santiago runner Braelyn Combe, who did not realize she won until times were posted on the scoreboard.

“We were shoulder to shoulder with 100 [meters] to go and pushed each other to the end,” said Comb, who won by five-hundredths of a second in a personal-best of 4:35.64, the second-fastest in the country this year and fifth fastest in state history. “I’ve never been that close to someone at the finish line. I closed my eyes and prayed and when I looked up at the board I burst into tears. I’ve never wanted anything more in my life. I’m so happy. My family drove five hours up here to watch.”

Combe, a junior who took second in the 1,600 last year, credits her victory to training with Blade, who she called “unbelievable.”

“It’s a blessing to have her on my team, she’s the best pacing partner,” said Combe, who capped off her day by anchoring the Sharks’ 4x800-meter relay, which ran 8:49.01 to establish a new state meet record. “It’s a real advantage for me.”

Long Beach Wilson senior Loren Webster wins her second straight CIF state girls’ long jump title with a personal-best leap of 21-00.25 at Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calif., on May 31, 2025. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Looking like an Olympic gymnast, Loren Webster stuck her landing on her fifth attempt in the girls’ long jump, a personal-best 21 feet, 0¼ inches that earned her first-place by three and a half inches over transgender athlete A.B. Hernandez, who beat Webster at the Southern Section Masters Meet and posted the top qualifying mark Friday.

“I’m glad I was able to win to honor my jump coach who has worked with me since my first year jumping as a sophomore,” the teary-eyed senior said of Carl Hampton, who died of cancer May 24, the day of the Masters Meet. “I PR’d by a couple of inches. I was injured most of the season but I knew what I was capable of and I knew today was the only day that mattered.”

Hernandez went on to win the triple jump and tied for first with Lelani Laruelle of Monte Vista and Jillene Wetteland of Long Beach Poly in the high jump at 5-07.

JJ Harel of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame cleared 6-09 to win the boys high jump after finishing second at the state meet last year.

“I knew I would win but honestly, I’m not happy,” said the Knights’ junior, whose personal-best was 7-0¼ last year. “I was on fire in the lower heights, getting over easily but once it got to seven feet I forgot my form.”

Giving Harel a high-five after his win was Notre Dame senior Aja Johnson, who won the girls’ shot put for the second time in three years with a throw of 45-05¾.

“It’s not a PR or anything but at least I won it for my school. ... I’m happy about that,” said Johnson, who is going to college at Louisville.

Oaks Christian’s girls repeated as 4x100 champions in 46.08, edging Long Beach Poly (46.18) for the second year in a row. Servite won the boys 4x100 relay in 40.27, one hundredth of a second faster than its prelim time.

Concord De La Salle junior Jaden Jefferson won the boys’ 100 meters in 10.27, followed by Servite’s Benjamin Harris (10.31), Alemany’s Demare Dezeurn (10.39) and Rancho Cucamonga’s RJ Sermons (10.48). Temecula Valley’s Jack Stadlman won the 400 meters in 46.02 and took second in the 200 meters in 20.82. Sermons, who had to win a run-off Friday to gain the last qualifying spot, finished sixth in the 200 in 21.05.

Long Beach Wilson successfully defended its 4x400 girls relay title.