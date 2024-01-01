Advertisement
Michael Penix Jr. leads Washington to Sugar Bowl victory over Texas

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. scrambles in front of Texas defensive end Justice Finkley.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. scrambles in front of Texas defensive end Justice Finkley during the second half of the Huskies’ 37-31 Sugar Bowl win Monday night.
(Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)
By Ralph D. Russo
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — 

Michael Penix Jr. passed for 430 yards and two touchdowns, and Washington held off Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game, earning both the sixth-year quarterback with two surgically repaired knees and the beleaguered Pac-12 one more game this season.

The second-ranked Huskies (14-0) will face No. 1 Michigan next Monday night in Houston, looking for their first national championship since 1991 and the Pac-12’s first since Southern California in 2004. Washington is one of 10 schools fleeing the Pac-12 for other Power Five conferences next year, with the Huskies headed to join Michigan in the Big Ten.

But first, the final season of the four-team playoff before expansion to 12 in 2024 comes down to a Pac-12-Big Ten matchup, just like the first when Ohio State beat Oregon.

No. 3 Texas (12-2) had four shots at the end zone after getting to the UW 12 with 15 seconds left, but Quinn Ewers missed on the last three. The final throw was a fade to a well-covered Adonai Mitchell that sailed long.

In Texas’ first CFP appearance and final football game as a member of the Big 12 before it goes to the Southeastern Conference, Ewers passed for 318 yards and a touchdown. But it wasn’t enough against Penix and his array of talented receivers.

