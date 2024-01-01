Rose Bowl postcards: John Madden’s grandson gets his Rose Bowl moment

A reserve safety for Michigan used to text his grandfather throughout the week and before or after every game.

No big deal.

Except that safety was Jesse Madden and his grandfather was the iconic John Madden, Super Bowl-winning coach, a pitchman who starred in as many commercials as Peyton Manning, and the name and face of a video-game empire.

“My teammates and I were just playing Madden when you called,” Jesse, a redshirt junior for the Wolverines told a reporter a couple days before Monday’s Rose Bowl game against Alabama. “For me, it’s not crazy because it’s all I’ve known my whole life.”

John Madden holds up a Jesse Madden Michigan jersey. (Jesse Madden)

Although he’s still waiting to log playing time at safety — “No excuses, just need more hard work,” he said — Madden did log some snaps at quarterback as a freshman against Northern Illinois. John Madden was able to watch that broadcast, three months before his death on Dec. 28, 2021.

“The fact that he got to see me play was really special,” said Jesse, 20, who switched to safety in his second season because it afforded him more opportunity to play.

Madden, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, was named the team’s defensive scout team player of the year in 2022.

He said the most vivid memories he will take from this Rose Bowl experience were a practice session at SoFi Stadium and stepping onto that hallowed field in Pasadena where his grandfather led the Oakland Raiders to victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

“I got a shot of me wearing a Super Bowl XI T-shirt at the Rose Bowl,” he said. “So cool how it has come full circle.”