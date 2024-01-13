Letters to Sports: Mick Cronin shouldn’t blame players for UCLA’s woes

Now that Bill Plaschke has admitted he didn’t know what he was talking about when he told the Rams to “tank” this season, he needs to extend his mea culpa to the Lakers and basketball.

The Lakers’ front office was widely praised for revamping the roster last season, which enabled the team to reach the conference finals. Now, Plaschke proclaims the “players, particularly the supporting cast are the ones to blame. They were great last spring. They mostly stink now.”

Sorry Bill, players who excelled last year didn’t all suddenly lose their ability and turn into losers. To anyone with a modicum of insight, it’s very clear the problem is coach Darvin Ham and his inability to handle a talented roster.

It is time to fire Ham and find a coach who knows the basics of the game.

Ray McKown

Torrance

::

Let’s get realistic. There is not one player in the NBA who could reasonably be obtained by trade that would change the destiny of this season for the Lakers. It is time for the Lakers to accept as fact that there are no more Lakers championships in LeBron James’ future.

No pie-in-the-sky trades involving any future first-round draft picks or Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura or Max Christie should be made. The Lakers should build a future championship team by wise draft choices and developing young players with smart trades and free-agent signings down the road. The Lakers should thank LeBron for the 2020 championship, but it’s time to focus on the future.

Richard Raffalow

Valley Glen

::

The Lakers are improving the team’s issues. How, you may ask? Read the article. They’re leading the league in creating excuses for losing games. How about throwing in the towel for this season and prepare for next season with trades and draft picks? It worked for the Clippers.

Patrick Kelley

Los Angeles