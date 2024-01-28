Turnovers cost the Ravens as Chiefs return to the Super Bowl

Zay Flowers’ (4) fumble at the one-yard line and into the end zone for a touchback was pivotal in the Ravens’ loss to the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after a spectacular performance by tight end Travis Kelce.

With superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift watching from a luxury suite above, Kelce caught 11 passes for 116 yards to lift the Chiefs to a 17-10 victory in a rainy AFC championship game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Chiefs, who beat Philadelphia in the Super Bowl a year ago, have a chance to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies for the first time since the New England Patriots did so in 2004.

Kansas City will play the winner of Sunday’s late game between Detroit and San Francisco.

The game will mark the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons.

It was a sliding Kelce who scored the first touchdown of the game on a 19-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes, who put the ball just out of reach of Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton.

That was the opening salvo in a game that featured two of the league’s elite quarterbacks, two-time Most Valuable Player Mahomes and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, expected to win his second MVP award in two weeks.

Whereas this was Jackson’s sixth career postseason game, it was the sixth consecutive AFC championship game for Mahomes.

Jackson lost the ball on a strip sack in the first half and was intercepted in the end zone in the fourth quarter. What’s more, the Ravens lost the ball a yard from the end zone when Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Snead punched it loose from Ravens rookie Zay Flowers and Kansas City recovered the fumble in the end zone.

Swift attended the game and cheered from a corner suite. This might be her last game of the season, as her “Eras Tour” is scheduled to resume Feb. 7 in Japan. She has a concert on Feb. 10, the day before the Super Bowl.

There is a chance she still could attend the game, however. Japan is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, so that would give her nearly an extra day to fly to Las Vegas.