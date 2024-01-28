Advertisement
Sports

Turnovers cost the Ravens as Chiefs return to the Super Bowl

Zay Flowers' (4) fumble at the one-yard line was pivotal in the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs.
Zay Flowers’ (4) fumble at the one-yard line and into the end zone for a touchback was pivotal in the Ravens’ loss to the Chiefs.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Share
BALTIMORE — 

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after a spectacular performance by tight end Travis Kelce.

With superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift watching from a luxury suite above, Kelce caught 11 passes for 116 yards to lift the Chiefs to a 17-10 victory in a rainy AFC championship game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Chiefs, who beat Philadelphia in the Super Bowl a year ago, have a chance to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies for the first time since the New England Patriots did so in 2004.

Advertisement

Kansas City will play the winner of Sunday’s late game between Detroit and San Francisco.

The game will mark the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons.

Jim Harbaugh looks on before his brother John's AFC playoff game as coach of the Ravens.

Chargers

Plaschke: Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh is a bolt of brilliance

The Chargers do the right thing by hiring Jim Harbaugh, a coach who has won at all levels, in college and the NFL.

Jan. 24, 2024

It was a sliding Kelce who scored the first touchdown of the game on a 19-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes, who put the ball just out of reach of Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton.

That was the opening salvo in a game that featured two of the league’s elite quarterbacks, two-time Most Valuable Player Mahomes and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, expected to win his second MVP award in two weeks.

Whereas this was Jackson’s sixth career postseason game, it was the sixth consecutive AFC championship game for Mahomes.

Jackson lost the ball on a strip sack in the first half and was intercepted in the end zone in the fourth quarter. What’s more, the Ravens lost the ball a yard from the end zone when Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Snead punched it loose from Ravens rookie Zay Flowers and Kansas City recovered the fumble in the end zone.

Swift attended the game and cheered from a corner suite. This might be her last game of the season, as her “Eras Tour” is scheduled to resume Feb. 7 in Japan. She has a concert on Feb. 10, the day before the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

There is a chance she still could attend the game, however. Japan is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, so that would give her nearly an extra day to fly to Las Vegas.

SportsRamsChargers
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement