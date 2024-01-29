Super surprising: 49ers, Chiefs have shared six quarterbacks. Remember these switches?

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs share more than the color red.

They share quarterbacks, too, with six of them over the years playing for both franchises.

For the second time in four years, the 49ers and Chiefs will meet in the Super Bowl after both teams won their conference championship games Sunday.

Hall of Famer Joe Montana famously played for both clubs, but so did Alex Smith, Elvis Grbac, Steve Bono, Steve DeBerg and Bob Gagliano.

Of those, only the journeyman Gagliano played for the Chiefs before two stints with the 49ers. Everyone else was on the West Coast before heading to the heartland.

San Francisco executive Carmen Policy had some choice quarterbacks playing for the 49ers. (Getty Images)

“The Chiefs were impressed with the system and the style of play and especially impressed with Bill Walsh,” said Carmen Policy, longtime 49ers president, referring to the legendary coach.

Carl Peterson was Chiefs general manager for most of those quarterback acquisitions.

Policy was an executive with the franchise from 1981 through ’97, spanning the 49ers’ five Lombardi trophies and five of the aforementioned quarterbacks.

The only one of those quarterbacks who wasn’t around during the Walsh coaching or front-office era was Alex Smith, the No. 1 overall pick in 2005 who was traded to Kansas City eight years later when Andy Reid was heading into his first season there.

Both franchises have rich histories.

“Obviously two great organizations,” Bono texted Monday. “For Joe, Elvis, me very similar offenses. For that matter, Alex Smith as well.”

Steve Bono readies to take a snap as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs in 1996. (Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images)

Agent Leigh Steinberg has represented some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, although none of those 49ers/Chiefs were his clients. Steinberg knows both clubs well, however, having represented 49ers general manager John Lynch during his playing days, and currently co-representing Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes along with agent Chris Cabott.

“Both franchises have been the epitome of stability,” Steinberg said. “The Hunts have owned the Chiefs forever and that allows them to have long-term vision. The 49ers have been owned by the DeBartolo family forever. Second of all, they have really talented front offices. And both teams have coaches that value intelligence highly.”

The 49ers are delighted with quarterback Brock Purdy, who was terrific Sunday night in the come-from-behind victory over Detroit.

As for the Chiefs, they have no need to look to the West to address the position. With two-time Most Valuable Player Mahomes at the helm, they are pretty much the envy of the NFL.