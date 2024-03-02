Letters to Sports: Readers recognize Helene Elliott and her impact

Thank you, Helene Elliott, for your 45 years of incisive, humanistic and insightful reporting and columns. You’ve been a trailblazer and a beacon for women in sports and never failed to engage and report with a keen and witty eye. You will be deeply missed.

Gary Bolen

Monterey

::

Rarely do I cry when a sportswriter signs off on a career well accomplished. Helene Elliott’s last column had me in tears. She is without a doubt one of the best ever — and I’ve read some of the finest writers from Brooklyn to L.A.

Advertisement

Helen Lotos

Corona del Mar

::

My deepest and sincere condolences to Helene Elliott. I can’t imagine the pain you are going through. First and foremost, I wish you happiness and healing. You have been a joy to read for as long as I have been reading The Times. You will be missed.

Geno Apicella

Placentia

::

So sorry for your loss Helene and wish you comfort and success in whatever direction your new endeavor may take you. The Times has lost its best sports writer in many years. We’ll really miss you.

Jack Wishard

Los Angeles

Advertisement

::

If ever there was a column written from the heart, it was Helene Elliott’s goodbye. I have followed Helene most of her career at The Times and found her to have a well thought out and evenhanded perspective. Her hockey coverage, in a word, was outstanding. I can hardly wait for the book.

Ken Allan

Diamond Bar

::

Farewell and thanks to Helene Elliott for her many years of snark-free columns on the L.A. sports scene. Taking an early retirement while saving a colleague’s position says it all. Congratulations.

Jim Fredrick

Manhattan Beach

::

Helene Elliott is an icon in L.A. sports journalism. I am going to miss seeing her byline. What was unique about her style is that she reported on the team, the event, and the personalities involved, but never made herself part of the story, as certain other journalists are inclined to do. She is definitely going to be missed in the pages of The Times Sports section and the L.A. sports scene.

Advertisement

Sherwyn Drucker

Winnetka

::

I would like to thank you for your many years of service to the Los Angeles community. Your courage, as one of the first female sports writers, and your commitment to quality journalism has benefited all of us. Please accept my deepest sympathy for the loss of your husbum and I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.

Lorrie Oshatz

Sunland

::

﻿To refer to Helene Elliott as a female sportswriter — even as a pioneering female sportswriter — is a misnomer. She’s simply one of the finest sportswriters to ever grace the pages of a major metropolitan newspaper. Period.

Kip Dellinger

Santa Monica

Advertisement

::

Thank you Helene for your beautifully courageous last story, and for all those that have preceded it. I have been a faithful reader for 34 years. I lost my husband two years ago after a 35-year marriage and yes the grief can be crushing. I assure you in time it will get easier. I wish you peace and healing as you face your first project of moving your beloved husbum’s shoes and clean T-shirts, one shoe, one T-shirt at a time.

Holly Wolfle Hall

Glendale

::

Best of luck in the next phase of your life. Ms. Elliott, you take your place in the pantheon of great writers that have graced the pages of the Los Angeles Times Sports section.

-30-

Robert Matthews

San Clemente