Jim Harbaugh addresses Michigan scandal: ‘I do not apologize, I did not participate’

The first few weeks of training camp have been eventful for Jim Harbaugh, juggling quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury, revamping the receiving corps and implementing a new defensive scheme. But Monday the Chargers coach had to steer and address the alleged sign-stealing scandal from his time at the University of Michigan.

Harbaugh’s replacement as the Wolverines’ head coach, Sherrone Moore, is being investigated as part of the scandal. Moore is one of seven 2023 national championship team staffers accused of violating NCAA rules.

In a prepared statement, Harbaugh addressed the situation:

“Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I’ve coached.

Advertisement

“No one’s perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right.

“Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for me, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Back to work for the Chargers is addressing the progression of players sidelined by injury.

Players such as Junior Colson, Kimani Vidal and Ladd McConkey, who left practice Friday with a trainer and have been absent since. All are progressing, according to Harbaugh, who voiced his usual explanation — the players are “working through something.”

Advertisement

Colson and Vidal did do some work off to the side. Colson, who underwent an appendectomy, is getting closer to returning, according to Harbaugh.

Ahead of their preseason game against the Seahawks, Harbaugh mentioned a plan to play some starters, but the question remains which ones. He said those decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Chargers Chargers great Nick Hardwick emotional about chance to help franchise again Former Chargers Pro Bowl center Nick Hardwick volunteered to return as a coach when Jim Harbaugh was hired. Hardwick is deeply moved by his new role.

On Monday, the Chargers’ practice was more relaxed — more like a walk-through — after the intense joint session with the Rams on Sunday. That gave Harbaugh a chance to provide more feedback on the “scrimmage.”

Advertisement

“I thought it was an impressive day for us, the way I looked at the film,” Harbaugh said. “We were mentally into it. There was quite a bit of energy.”

Rookie right tackle Joe Alt was excited to finally face someone other than teammates, noting it was great to compete against a different team and scheme.

Alt, transitioning from playing left tackle in college to right tackle, said the switch has been going smoothly.

Facing pass rushers such as the Chargers’ Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack will speed up a rookie offensive lineman’s adjustment to life in the NFL. Alt singled out their power and speed as a challenge for him as a pass blocker.

Alt has also picked the duo’s brains, asking what they see in his game and how he can tweak his techniques.

“They’re very gifted,” Alt said.