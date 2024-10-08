USC’s JuJu Watkins agrees to lucrative contract extension with Nike

USC star Juju Watkins, the second-leading scorer in the nation as a freshman last season, has agreed to a lucrative contract extension with Nike.

JuJu Watkins has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Nike that will give the USC star one of women’s basketball’s biggest sneaker endorsement deals.

A first-team All-American after a record-setting freshman season, the guard from Los Angeles is one of the biggest stars in the sport and last month was unanimously voted the preseason player of the year in the Big Ten by the league’s coaches.

Agent Rich Paul confirmed the deal, an extension of the one she originally signed with Nike in 2022 while at Sierra Canyon High.

Watkins scored 920 points last season, a national freshman record, and she was second in the nation to Caitlin Clark in scoring average at 27.1 points per game.