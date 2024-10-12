Letters to Sports: Dodgers finally get clutch performances in playoffs

As Dodgers fans, our fears of nonexistent hitting and flat pitching that plagued too many Dodgers postseasons were finally laid to rest by eliminating the San Diego Padres. And, to our pleasant surprise, not only did the Dodgers bats come alive when needed most, but who would have thought that a thin starting pitching rotation and a yet-unproven bullpen in postseason play would completely shut down a top-five-hitting lineup for 24 consecutive innings!

Both were welcome signs that catapulted the Dodgers to a deeper playoff run than seasons past. Continue!

Rick Solomon

Lake Balboa

Having finally disposed of the annoying Padres, our Dodgers can now set their sights on the Mets, who have been the surprise of the playoffs. Then, if things go as expected, it’s the Dodgers vs. the Yankees in the World Series, and who wouldn’t want to see that again? Baseball, at last, restored to its glorious past.

Marty Zweben

Palos Verdes Estates

2017: Yu Darvish loses winner-take-all, series-deciding game at Dodger Stadium after surrendering multiple home runs.

2024: Yu Darvish loses winner-take-all, series-deciding game at Dodger Stadium after surrendering multiple home runs.

Amazing how the more things change, the more they remain the same!

Nick Rose

Newport Coast

Kiké Hernández brings great energy in playoff games. He is a catalyst to release the pressure for his teammates. He must play every playoff game. And his scoop at third base for the final out was spectacular. That ball could’ve easily skipped through for a double.

David Waldowski

Laguna Woods

This Dodgers Game 5 NLDS victory has been brought to you by Hernandez Bros. Demolition Co. “Tearing down San Diego since 2024.”

Axel W. Kyster

Bradbury

Against all odds, Wednesday night’s combined shutout against a hot Padres team was an incredible achievement by the Dodger bullpen and a masterstroke by manager Dave Roberts.

If our season ultimately ends in disappointment and someone’s head should roll it should be Andrew Friedman’s for throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at fragile pitchers who cannot go the distance and overseeing a pitching program that blows out far too many young, promising arms!

David Reynolds

Marysville