Column: In yet another Dodgers-Padres NLDS matchup, Steve Garvey can’t lose

Steve Garvey greets third baseman Manny Machado and first baseman Eric Hosmer, right, before a game in 2019.

You can buy an autographed baseball in a million places, but you can buy a $75 autographed baseball from a U.S. Senate candidate in one place.

The candidate, of course, is Steve Garvey, who is a household name in California not because of a life spent in politics, but because of a distinguished career for the Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

In his race against Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), Garvey is a decided underdog. No Republican has won a California Senate seat since 1988.

Advertisement

On Saturday — one month before Election Day — the two teams that Garvey played for open their National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. That made Friday a good day to check in with Garvey.

Dodgers. Padres. Who’s going to win?

My team is going to win. (He laughed.)

You spent most of your life with the Dodgers. You were a batboy for the Dodgers long before you were their first baseman — an eight-time All-Star, a most valuable player, a World Series champion. How did you end up a major player in Padres history?

Advertisement

Back when the Dodgers made me an offer I could refuse (Garvey was a free agent after the 1982 season), I ended up with (Padres owner and McDonald’s baron) Ray Kroc at his clifftop house. He said: ‘Stevie, I really want you here. I know what you can do on the field, but this community needs somebody that understands the relationship between the people and the town. We haven’t had that.’

He said there was only one problem: ‘I can only pay you in Big Macs and french fries.’

In 1983, your first year in San Diego, the Padres finished at .500. The team had one winning record in its 15 seasons. In 1984, the Padres went to the World Series.

By the second year, we had acquired (closer Goose) Gossage and (third baseman Graig) Nettles. Tony Gwynn was in his third year. We had (shortstop Garry) Templeton and (catcher Terry) Kennedy and (outfielder Kevin) McReynolds, and (second baseman Alan) Wiggins emerged, and a pretty doggone good pitching staff.

Advertisement

‘84 was the year. It was kind of the emergence of Padre history. To have been part of the Dodger organization, from batboy in ‘56 to all those years I was part of that great historical franchise, to be part of it and make a significant contribution, and then to go to San Diego and help them to win for the first time and build their history, I take a lot of pride in that.

Who ever thought I wouldn’t be a Dodger my whole career? And life happens. To have had it work that way was pretty neat.

Your most memorable moment with the Padres must be the walkoff home run in Game 4 of the 1984 NL championship series, which put the team one victory away from the World Series.

Wherever I go, people tell me where they were, which is always a sign of a historical moment.

And your most memorable moment with the Dodgers?

The world championship of ‘81 was really the highlight of my career. If you play a team sport, winning the world championship is the ultimate. We had been frustrated in ‘74, ‘77 and ‘78. And then in ‘81, with the way it transpired with the strike, it seemed to be a team of destiny.

Advertisement

Do you find it curious that your number has been retired by the Padres but not by the Dodgers?

With Don Newcombe and (Fernando Valenzuela) and myself, we were the first class of Legends of Dodger Baseball, which has emerged over the last few years. That is quite an honor, too.

Everybody always asks me: ‘Why isn’t your number retired?’ It’s totally up to the organization. I’m honored to have San Diego and the Padres retire my number. I’ve said it’s probably going to happen in the future. I don’t get up every day and think about it.

Do you get heckled when you campaign in the San Francisco Bay Area?

I don’t. We just came from Northern California. It’s really good natured. Some people will say, ‘Oh, he used to beat us.’ But a lot of people will say, ‘Garvey, we hated the Dodgers, but we’ll vote for you. It’s so bad up here, and we pretty much know you.’

Our theme has been — and my wife, Candace, came up with it — I never took the field for Democrats or Republicans, but for all the fans.

Advertisement

In the best interest of California, do you have a plan to make the Giants great again?

The Giants great again?

That would give the state three great National League teams.

They had that streak (three championships in five years), which was a statement for this millennium in Giant history. Whenever your rivals are good, it’s good for the game and good for both teams.

That’s why the emergence of the Padres is good: everybody has been waiting for a time when they truly are relatively equal with the Dodgers.

On the other side of the San Francisco Bay, a major league team has left Oakland and is planning to leave the state entirely, to move to Las Vegas. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) has introduced a bill that would require teams that leave a community to compensate that community, given its support of the team and often its contributions toward a stadium. Would you support that bill?

It’s free will and choice. It’s business. It’s capitalism. If you have a smaller market, you know the challenges and restraints. Ultimately, it is up to ownership to decide their future destiny.

Advertisement

It’s obviously very emotional for her, and for the people of Oakland, and the great players that have come out of there — Dave Stewart and Dusty Baker and all of those guys. But it’s purely a business decision made by ownership. People don’t necessarily like it because they are local, and they have had a great history there. It’s just the nature of business in America.

So you do not see a role for the federal government in franchise relocation?

No. God, lower taxes, smaller government, and the pursuit of happiness. That’s what Ronald Reagan told me.

In sports, your team works together to beat the other team. That is what is happening in Congress now. In Washington, that makes for dysfunction. How might your sports background help you resolve that?

Our theme has been common sense, compassion and consensus. I’ve said, when I am elected U.S. senator from California, I will begin, on the first day, to go to all other 99 senators — go to their office, stick out my hand and say, ‘I’m Steve Garvey, and I want to work with you for the best interests of my state, your state and the country.’ I don’t think too many people are willing to do that, or have.

One last try: Dodgers. Padres. Who are you rooting for in this series?

Advertisement

My team is going to win. (He laughed again.)

Dodging a question? You just might have a future in politics.

I hope so. Six years, at least. One term.