Photos: Fans react to the passing of Fernando Valenzuela

Fans come out to pay tribute to the late Fernando Valenzuela.

His journey from a small town in Mexico to rousing success in Major League Baseball inspired generations of fans and created a seismic shift in the demographics of the Dodgers fan base.

His unorthodox pitching motion, distinct physique and seemingly mysterious aura left an indelible mark on people from all walks of life, whether it was Los Angeles’ Latino community grappling with the displacement created when the Dodgers built their stadium, Mexican immigrants and their families or artists inspired by his wizardry on the mound.

Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela died Tuesday at age 63. He is survived by his wife, Linda, four children, seven grandchildren and extended family.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Fans leave candles outside Dodger Stadium for former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Fans leave candles outside Dodger Stadium for former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela who passed away.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Sergio Juarez stands outside Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the Fernando Valenzuela, late Dodgers great.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Ricardo Jaramillo of Echo Park brought his Fernando Valenzuela jersey to a makeshift memorial at the gates of Dodger Stadium to remember Fernando Valenzuela.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A mural featuring Fernando Valenzuela on Sunset Blvd. near Dodger Stadium.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Fans placed flowers and candles at the gates of Dodger Stadium to remember Fernando Valenzuela at a makeshift memorial.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Memorial grows at the entrance to Dodger Stadium memorializing former Dodger Fernando Valenzuela.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Fans and media gather at the entrance Dodger Stadium to memorialize former Dodger Fernando Valenzuela.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Fans place candles, Mexican flags and other gifts at Dodger Stadium to honor Fernando Valenzuela.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Fans and media gather at the entrance Dodger Stadium to memorialize former Dodger Fernando Valenzuela.