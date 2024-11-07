Advertisement
Sports

NFL Week 10 picks: Can Chargers and Rams keep their winning streaks going?

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
1

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 12-3 (.800); season 90-48 (.652). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-6 (.600); season 76-61-1 (.555). Off: Browns, Packers, Raiders, Seahawks. Times Pacific. TV channels are Los Angeles local.

2

BENGALS (4-5) AT RAVENS (6-3)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) has been playing well.
(Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:15. TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Ravens by 6½. O/U: 52½.

The Ravens almost never lose prime-time games at home, although this matchup won’t be easy. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is banged up, and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow is on a roll.

Advertisement

Pick: Ravens 28, Bengals 24

3

GIANTS (2-7) VS. PANTHERS (2-7)

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) looks toward the quarterback as he lines up for a play.
Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) could be a difference maker in Munich.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m. TV: NFL Network

Line: Giants by 5½. O/U: 41½.

The Panthers are a mess, so it’s hard to rely on them at all. Giants are more talented, but that’s not saying much. Malik Nabers figures to reel in a lot of catches, and New York should take care of business in Munich.

Pick: Giants 24, Panthers 18

4

BRONCOS (5-4) AT CHIEFS (8-0)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks toward the scoreboard.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid leads the NFL’s only undefeated team.
(Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 2 (CBS)

Line: Chiefs by 8½. O/U: 41½.

Denver should bounce back after a humiliating thrashing by Baltimore, but will it be enough? The Broncos are solid on defense, but they might not have the offense to break their streak of eight straight losses at KC.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Broncos 13

5

PATRIOTS (2-7) AT BEARS (4-4)

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before a game.
Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye (10) wil face the top pick of the 2024 NFL draft in the Bears’ Caleb Williams.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bears by 6½. O/U: 38½.

Chicago might be struggling on offense, but New England’s soft defense could be the ideal cure. The sharpest focus will be on two athletic rookie quarterbacks. There are some real positives to the Patriots’ Drake Maye.

Pick: Bears 21, Patriots 14

6

BILLS (7-2) AT COLTS (4-5)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up on the sideline during their game against the Dolphins.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) has his eyes on how to exploit the Colts defense.
(Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bills by 4½. O/U: 46½.

The Bills are hurting at receiver, but they’re running the ball well, and that’s a vulnerability for the Indianapolis defense. This could be a trap game for Buffalo if the Bills are looking ahead to Kansas City.

Pick: Bills 28, Colts 21

7

VIKINGS (6-2) AT JAGUARS (2-7)

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) walks on the field with his helmet off.
The return of tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) elevates the Vikings offense.
(Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Vikings by 4½. O/U: 46½.

Too many weapons for the Vikings, especially with them getting T.J. Hockenson back. Minnesota’s run game hasn’t been as strong lately. A factor to watch: Minnesota’s kicker and long snapper were injured last week.

Advertisement

Pick: Vikings 23, Jaguars 17

8

FALCONS (6-3) AT SAINTS (2-7)

Saints now interim coach Darren Rizzi wears a headset on the sideline.
Darren Rizzi is the Saints interim coach now that Dennis Allen has been fired.
(Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Falcons by 3½. O/U: 46½.

If you’re ever going to bet a team, bet it the week after it fires its head coach. So that’s a reason to take the Saints ... but you can run it on the Saints. That’s going to help Kirk Cousins & Co. tighten their NFC South grip.

Pick: Falcons 28, Saints 17

9

49ERS (4-4) AT BUCCANEERS (4-5)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) walks on the sideline out of uniform.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) could be back in uniform this week.
(Scot Tucker / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: 49ers by 5½. O/U: 50½.

Week off has given San Francisco a chance to heal and self-scout, and likely the return of Christian McCaffrey. The Buccaneers are playing hard but missing two of the best receivers in club history.

Pick: 49ers 27, Buccaneers 23

10

STEELERS (6-2) AT COMMANDERS (7-2)

The Commanders' Jayden Daniels runs down the sideline against the Giants.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has the Commanders’ offense running.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Commanders by 3. O/U: 45½.

The Commanders are rising and a real test for Pittsburgh. Jayden Daniels has been terrific, and Terry McLaurin is rolling. The Steelers defense is good, and Russell Wilson keeps Pittsburgh in it.

Pick: Commanders 24, Steelers 20

11

TITANS (2-6) AT CHARGERS (5-3)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert readies to throw the football against the Saints.
The Chargers have turned to the passing of Justin Herbert more in recent games.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: Channel 11 (FOX)

Line: Chargers by 7½. O/U: 37½.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has a formula that works. He’s leaning on Justin Herbert a bit more instead of run, run, run. The defense is playing tougher. Tennessee has a good defensive line but no offense.

Pick: Chargers 27, Titans 17

12

EAGLES (6-2) AT COWBOYS (3-5)

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley hurdles Jaguars cornerback Ronald Darby (25).
Saquon Barkley has improved the Eagles offense in leaps and bounds.
(Terrance Williams / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Channel 2 (CBS)

Line: Eagles by 7. O/U: 41½.

The New York Giants must feel gnawing regret about letting the spectacular Saquon Barkley go, and the Eagles don’t mind at all. The Cowboys are hobbled and humbled, having lost three in a row.

Advertisement

Pick: Eagles 31, Cowboys 16

13

JETS (3-6) AT CARDINALS (5-4)

Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon stands on the sidelines with his arms crossed.
Jonathan Gannon has the Cardinals in contention in the NFC West in his second season as head coach.
(Doug Murray / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Cardinals by 1½. O/U: 46½.

The no-name Cardinals play hard for Jonathan Gannon and are building a hit-you-in-the-mouth identity on offense. The Jets have more talent, and they’re going to get a confidence boost from beating Houston.

Pick: Jets 23, Cardinals 20

14

LIONS (7-1) AT TEXANS (6-3)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) looks to the stadium crowd with his helmet off
Defensive end Za’Darius Smith (99) was traded to the Lions by the Browns.
(Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: Channel 4 (NBC)

Line: Lions by 3½. O/U: 49½.

Detroit can win so many ways, and with so many weapons. They can run it, they’ve got speed and now Za’Darius Smith. Houston’s missing a lot of players and its offensive line has been bad..

Pick: Lions 30, Texans 20

15

DOLPHINS (2-6) AT RAMS (4-4)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Vikings
The play of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has improved with the return of his receivers.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: Channel 13, ESPN

Line: Rams by 2½. O/U: 50½.

The Rams have three electrifying receivers, and Matthew Stafford looks like his best self. The young defense is coming along too. Miami is a different team with Tua Tagovailoa, but home team gets the edge.

Pick: Rams 28, Dolphins 23

SportsRamsChargers
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement