NFL Week 10 picks: Can Chargers and Rams keep their winning streaks going?

Darren Rizzi is the Saints interim coach now that Dennis Allen has been fired. (Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Falcons by 3½. O/U: 46½.

If you’re ever going to bet a team, bet it the week after it fires its head coach. So that’s a reason to take the Saints ... but you can run it on the Saints. That’s going to help Kirk Cousins & Co. tighten their NFC South grip.

Pick: Falcons 28, Saints 17