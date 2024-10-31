Advertisement
NFL Week 9 picks: Lions-Packers showdown and big tests for Rams and Chargers on road

By Sam Farmer
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 12-4 (.750); season 78-45 (.634). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-8 (.500); season 67-55-1 (.549). Off: Steelers, 49ers. Times Pacific. TV channels are Los Angeles local.

2

TEXANS (6-2) AT JETS (2-6)

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) has his arms outstretched like a jet as he runs in celebration.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) should be able to swoop in and lead Houston to a road win.
(Maria Lysaker / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:15. TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Jets by 1½. O/U: 42½.

The Jets couldn’t keep the lowly New England Patriots at bay, so they’re going to be hard pressed to put the clamps on C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Houston tends to wind up in really close games.

Pick: Texans 24, Jets 20

3

CHARGERS (4-3) AT BROWNS (2-6)

The Chargers' Ladd McConkey (15) celebrates with teammates after his second touchdown catch last week against the Saints.
The Chargers' Ladd McConkey (15) celebrates with teammates after his second touchdown catch last week against the Saints.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 2 (CBS)

Line: Chargers by 1½. O/U: 42½.

There’s a good chance Jameis Winston isn’t going to have a hot hand two weeks in a row, so the Chargers could rack up some turnovers. Ladd McConkey is coming off a breakout game for Los Angeles.

Pick: Chargers 21, Browns 18

4

COWBOYS (3-4) AT FALCONS (5-3)

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons looks into the stands from the sideline with his helmet off.
The Cowboys are desperate to get a difference maker such as linebacker Micah Parsons back on the playing field.
(Gareth Patterson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 11 (FOX)

Line: Falcons by 2½. O/U: 51½.

Dallas is having a tough time competing without Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Maybe Parsons comes back for this. Atlanta can run and throw, and has a defense that’s decent enough to slow the run.

Pick: Falcons 28, Cowboys 24

5

BRONCOS (5-3) AT RAVENS (5-3)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) speaks to the media after a loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) was not happy after the Ravens were upset by the Browns.
(David Richard / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Ravens by 9½. O/U: 45½.

The Broncos have won five of six, although not against premier teams. The Ravens are due for a bounce back after a dispiriting loss to Cleveland. Denver has a really good defense that will keep it close.

Pick: Ravens 24, Broncos 20

6

DOLPHINS (2-5) AT BILLS (6-2)

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Cardinals.
The Dolphins looked better with the return of Tua Tagovailoa (1) at quarterback last week but they still could not beat the Cardinals.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bills by 6½. O/U: 49½.

Although Miami is better with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, the team can get out-muscled as it did against Arizona. That’s the physical way the Josh Allen-led Bills have played. Amari Cooper boosts Buffalo too.

Pick: Bills 28, Dolphins 21

7

SAINTS (2-6) AT PANTHERS (1-7)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) catches a simulated snap during practice.
The Saints are on a six-game losing streak and could use the return of injured quarterback Derek Carr (4).
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Saints by 7. O/U: 43½.

Two bad teams on long losing streaks. If the Saints get Derek Carr back, as expected, it will be a game changer for them. Carolina just traded away its best receiver in Diontae Johnson.

Pick: Saints 18, Panthers 12

8

RAIDERS (2-6) AT BENGALS (3-5)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Quarterback Joe Burrow (9) led the Bengals to a 10-0 lead over the Eagles last week, but Cincinnati could not sustain in a 37-17 loss.
(Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bengals by 7½. O/U: 46½.

The Bengals are getting healthier on defense. Joe Burrow and his receivers are going to put up some points. The Raiders have a pretty good defense but it’s just on the field too long.

Pick: Bengals 26, Raiders 17

9

COMMANDERS (6-2) AT GIANTS (2-6)

Arms extended, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates their last-second victory over the Bears last week.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates their last-second victory over the Bears last week.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Commanders by 3½. O/U: 43½.

Presumably Jayden Daniels is getting healthier, and the Commanders are flying high after that Hail Mary victory. The Giants can’t seem to figure out how to score.

Pick: Commanders 24, Giants 13

10

PATRIOTS (2-6) AT TITANS (1-6)

Titans coach Brian Callahan walks the sideline with his play sheet.
Titans first-year coach Brian Callahan is seeking his second victory.
(Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Titans by 3½. O/U: 37½.

With the world thinking they’re soft, the Patriots responded to their coach and beat up the Jets. This could come down to the trenches, and the Titans’ defensive line is much better than the Patriots’ offensive line.

Pick: Titans 21, Patriots 17

11

BEARS (4-3) AT CARDINALS (4-4)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs in open field.
Can quarterback Caleb Williams (18) keep the Bears running after their demoralizing loss to the Commanders last week?
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Cardinals by 1½. O/U: 44½.

The Cardinals almost never win two games in a row, so this is a new feeling. They play hard but they’re not that talented. The Bears are more talented and that should push them over the top.

Pick: Bears 23, Cardinals 21

12

JAGUARS (2-6) AT EAGLES (5-2)

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) tip-toes toward the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26), shown tip-toeing toward the end zone against the Bengals, surpassed 100 yards rushing in Cincinnati.
(Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Eagles by 7½. O/U: 45½.

The Eagles are getting healthier on offense, and Saquon Barkley is a problem for any defense. Jacksonville is getting better but it’s still losing games. Philadelphia wins handily at home.

Pick: Eagles 31, Jaguars 20

13

RAMS (3-4) AT SEAHAWKS (4-4)

Rams receiver Puka Nacua is introduced before their home game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The unexpected return of receiver Puka Nacua against the Vikings was a huge boost for the Rams.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Channel 11 (FOX)

Line: Rams by 1½. O/U: 48½.

The Rams are reborn on offense now that they’ve got Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back. Plus, they usually play well at Seattle. The availability of DK Metcalf is a big factor in this matchup.

Pick: Rams 27, Seahawks 24

14

LIONS (6-1) AT PACKERS (6-2)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff directs his team from the line of scrimmage.
Quarterback Jared Goff has been making the right calls for the Lions offense.
(Bruce Kluckhohn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Lions by 3½. O/U: 48½.

If Jordan Love plays, he’ll definitely be slowed by that groin injury. Jared Goff is playing so well for the Lions, and that offense is rolling. Still, it’s a division game and should be fairly close.

Pick: Lions 28, Packers 24

15

COLTS (4-4) AT VIKINGS (5-2)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) readies to throw a pass.
The Colts have decided to switch to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco (15) for their game against the Vikings.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: Channel 4 (NBC)

Line: Vikings by 5½. O/U: 46½.

The Colts are playing Joe Flacco, and that gives them a better chance than Anthony Richardson would. The Vikings should rebound after back-to-back losses, but this won’t be easy.

Pick: Vikings 27, Colts 21

16

BUCCANEERS (4-4) AT CHIEFS (7-0)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), still unbeaten, runs away from the Raiders' Isaiah Pola-Mao last week.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: Channel 7 (ABC), ESPN

Line: Chiefs by 8½. O/U: 45½.

The Chiefs haven’t been blowing away their opponents, but they have a solid defense and they’ve got Patrick Mahomes. Without his full arsenal, Baker Mayfield has been pressing.

Pick: Chiefs 28, Buccaneers 23

SportsRamsChargers
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

