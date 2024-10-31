NFL Week 9 picks: Lions-Packers showdown and big tests for Rams and Chargers on road

Can quarterback Caleb Williams (18) keep the Bears running after their demoralizing loss to the Commanders last week? (Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Cardinals by 1½. O/U: 44½.

The Cardinals almost never win two games in a row, so this is a new feeling. They play hard but they’re not that talented. The Bears are more talented and that should push them over the top.

Pick: Bears 23, Cardinals 21