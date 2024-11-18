The Times of Troy: USC has finally learned how to deal with the NCAA

Hi, everyone! There are just two games, maybe three, remaining in USC’s football season, but we’re just finding our stride here at the Times of Troy newsletter. I’m Ryan Kartje, the USC beat writer at the Times, coming to you fresh off one of those weeks where you’re reminded how nothing is ever boring at USC. Not only did the Trojans debut a new quarterback, but the NCAA put the football program on probation for violating its rules on countable coaches — a rule that, we should note, has already changed.

The punishment from the NCAA was essentially a slap on the wrist and not worth exploring much deeper here. But as I read through the NCAA’s negotiated resolution with USC, it did strike me just how much USC’s approach had changed since the program’s last run-in with the NCAA.

To explain what I mean, let’s travel back to June 10, 2010. Mike Garrett, USC’s athletic director, was slated to speak to a room of USC athletics boosters at the San Francisco Marriott. Earlier that day, the NCAA had announced crippling sanctions against the program, stemming from extra benefits accepted by running back Reggie Bush.

The mood, in the ballroom, was oddly upbeat. Ben Bolch, the Times current UCLA reporter, was sitting in the back that day as Garrett addressed the crowd.

“I read the decision by the NCAA. I read between the lines,” Garrett said. “There was nothing but a lot of envy. They wish they were all Trojans.”

Even at the time, when the NCAA commanded more respect than it does today, this was a pretty insane thing to say. But the reality was USC had been that defiant with the NCAA throughout the investigation. Garrett’s tone was right in line with the tone Bush and coach Pete Carroll and pretty much anyone involved at USC had taken behind the scenes, refusing to sit for interviews or provide documents or cooperate in any kind of way.

In some respects, I admire the boldness. The NCAA had an extremely flawed case. But for Garrett, it was more about pride than the case’s particulars. And ultimately, his approach backfired on USC.

When I spoke last year with Jo Potuto, a former member of the NCAA’s committee on infractions, she told me point blank that USC’s failure to cooperate at the time “had to be something for which there’s a pretty severe penalty.”

I have no doubt that USC could have mitigated the penalties with a different approach. Two other former members of the committee on infractions basically told me as much. But Garrett, to this day, regrets nothing.

After the event in 2010, Bolch asked if he was worried about his job. Garrett patted Bolch on the chest.

“I’m just worried about your job,” he told Bolch.

Garrett, of course, was forced into “retirement” six weeks later.

USC seems to have figured out a thing or two in the meantime. Even if it had to cycle through three more athletic directors first. When the NCAA sent its letter of inquiry to the school, USC went out of its way to report additional violations it noticed from four other analysts during its review. The decision to tattle on itself only triggered a deeper review of 2022 film, which yielded more instances of rule-breaking.

But in its final report, the NCAA would go out of its way to compliment the school’s cooperation. At USC, the belief is that it’s the main reason Lincoln Riley wasn’t suspended.

And if that requires swallowing your pride, no matter how toothless you know the NCAA to be, well … it’s worth it. At least this time.

Extra points

Jayden Maiava looks for an open receiver as Nebraska linebacker John Bullock rushes in from behind. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

—Let’s talk about USC’s offense with Jayden Maiava. I thought USC’s new quarterback looked solid, if a bit unwieldy, in his first start. He had two critical passes collide off helmets and be caught and a 30-yard downfield prayer to Duce Robinson that required an incredible play to evade disaster. But in spite of a slow start and an early pick-six, Maiava kept flinging the ball fearlessly downfield. That aggressive approach might get him into trouble sometimes — even if he admitted that, at times, he tries to do too much. But for an offense that needed a spark from that position, the threat of throwing downfield is invaluable. So is the threat of Maiava taking off on a scramble or a read option, which opened up the run game for Woody Marks on Saturday. It sure seemed like Riley was more in his bag as a play-caller Saturday, knowing he could rely on Maiava to run when necessary.

—Maiava likes to throw to a different part of the field. Which could unlock Duce Robinson. With Miller Moss at quarterback, USC threw 211 of his 364 passes (58%) this season between the numbers, under 20 yards. With Maiava, there was much more of a vertical focus to USC’s passing attack. Maiava threw seven passes of 20 yards or more, six of which were outside the numbers, and completed four of them. Moss had only completed 17 such passes through nine games. No one benefits from this new approach more than Robinson, who is at his best as a vertical threat. Five of his 19 catches have gone for 20 yards or more down the field this season — that number should continue to go rise from here.

—Marks is USC’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017. He is, in fact, just the fourth back to rush for 1,000 yards at USC since Reggie Bush and LenDale White graduated in 2005. The others: Ronald Jones (in 2016 and 2017), Buck Allen (2014), Curtis McNeal (2010) and Joe McKnight (2009). Jones is the leader among that group, with a 1,550-yard season in 2017, while Allen rushed for 1,489 in 2014. Marks, who has 1,024 with at least two games remaining, should be close behind when all is said and done this season. Plus, he’s already caught more passes than either of those two backs did (43).

—The young edge rushers have arrived on USC’s defensive front. With USC’s season essentially lost, it was only a matter of time before the Trojans turned to their ascending young talent on defense. Kameryn Fountain and Sam Greene got the start on Saturday, and while neither made a major impact, they’re already forcing opposing offenses to account for them. That’s a start. Riley said it best: “You kind of feel them. You feel them on the edges. You feel them getting off blocks.”

—Eddie Czaplicki might run away with team MVP honors this season. It’s not every day that the punter gets a shoutout in the head coach’s opening statement, but that’s how important Czaplicki has become to USC’s whole operation. Each of his four punts yesterday resulted in Nebraska starting its drive inside of at least its own 13-yard line. Twice, he pushed Nebraska inside the five. Those four Nebraska drives yielded exactly two (!!) first downs and 57 yards. Give this kid the Ray Guy Award already.

Remembering John Robinson

USC coach John Robinson in 1995. (Chris Martinez / Associated Press)

USC lost a legend last week, as former national championship-winning coach John Robinson died due to complications from pneumonia. He was 89. I had a few folks email me about Robinson this week, and I wanted to open that opportunity up to you all.

Do you have a particular game or memory of Robinson you’d like to share? Email me at ryan.kartje@latimes.com.

Big Ten Best Bet, Week 13

Indiana (+11) at Ohio State

We’re 5-2 on our inaugural year of Big Ten Best Bets, and we have Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers to thank for that. So we can’t possibly abandon them when they need us most. Indiana is out to prove it belongs, and isn’t going to get a better chance than facing the Buckeyes in Columbus. We, here at the Times of Troy, still believe.

