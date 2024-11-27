Advertisement
NFL Week 13 picks: Can Chargers, Rams get back on winning road at Atlanta, New Orleans?

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 8-5 (.615); season 115-64 (.642). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-8 (.385); season 95-82-2 (.537). Times Pacific. TV channels are Los Angeles local.

BEARS (4-7) AT LIONS (10-1)

Keenan Allen cheers.
Bears receiver Keenan Allen, shown celebrating a catch against the Vikings, has become a reliable target for Caleb Williams.
(Erin Hooley / Associated Press)

Thursday, 9:30 a.m. TV: Channel 2 (CBS)

Line: Lions by 10½. O/U: 48½.

Chicago has been playing better lately, and Keenan Allen is getting more involved. The Bears should hang in for a while, but Detroit is better all around and figures to pull away in the second half.

Pick: Lions 31, Bears 20

GIANTS (2-9) AT COWBOYS (4-7)

Drew Lock passes against the Eagles.
Drew Lock is the likely starting quarterback for the Giants against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Thursday, 1:30 p.m. TV: Channel 11 (FOX)

Line: Cowboys by 3½. O/U: 37½.

The Dallas defense is getting a little healthier and quarterback Cooper Rush has done a respectable job. The Giants look like they’re tanking. Better chance with Drew Lock than injured Tommy DeVito.

Pick: Cowboys 20, Giants 16

DOLPHINS (5-6) at PACKERS (8-3)

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sets to pass.
The Dolphins have won three in a row with the return of Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Thursday night, 5:20 p.m. TV: Channel 4 (NBC)

Line: Packers by 3½. O/U: 47½.

Miami has won three in a row since the return of Tua Tagovailoa, so the Dolphins will make this interesting. But a prime time game at Lambeau Field with that familiar cold weather on tap? Go with Green Bay.

Pick: Packers 28, Dolphins 24

RAIDERS (2-9) AT CHIEFS (10-1)

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell prepares to throw.
Back from a thumb injury, Aidan O’Connell is expected to start for the Raiders against the Chiefs. Desmond Ridder is the backup option.
(David Becker / Associated Press)

Friday, 10 a.m. TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Chiefs by 12½. O/U: 42½.

The Chiefs have been more lucky than good lately, and very easily could have lost their last three. That said, they know how to win. The Raiders defense is OK, but the Chiefs wake up a bit.

Pick: Chiefs 30, Raiders 21

CHARGERS (7-4) AT FALCONS (6-5)

The Chargers' J.K. Dobbins looks for running room against the Ravens.
Chargers leading rusher J.K. Dobbins, center, won’t play this week because of a knee sprain suffered against the Ravens.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 2 (CBS)

Line: Chargers by 1½. O/U: 48½.

The Chargers are coming off a disappointing home loss to Baltimore, and their offense went flat in the second half. Still, they should be able to handle the Falcons, who have lost two in a row.

Pick: Chargers 24, Falcons 21

STEELERS (8-3) AT BENGALS (4-7)

Jameis Winston calls signals at the line against the Steelers in the snow.
Quarterback Jameis Winston led the Browns to an upset victory over the Steelers last week during a snowstorm.
(Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bengals by 2½. O/U: 47½.

Jameis Winston looked good against that Pittsburgh defense in the snow last week. This is a division game and should be close, but the Steelers find a way to rebound from a loss and come out on top.

Pick: Steelers 27, Bengals 24

TEXANS (7-5) AT JAGUARS (2-9)

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud points up during a game.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud has had a bit of a sophomore slump with the Texans this season.
(Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Texans by 4½. O/U: 43½.

The Texans aren’t playing great, and quarterback C.J. Stroud doesn’t look as good as he was last year, and part of that falls to the offensive line. Detroit just put up 52 points on the Jaguars.

Pick: Texans 24, Jaguars 20

CARDINALS (6-5) AT VIKINGS (9-2)

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs in open field.
Quarterback Kyler Murray might have to resort to his running ways when the Cardinals play the Vikings.
(Darryl Webb / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Vikings by 3½. O/U: 44½.

Seattle might have put a blueprint on tape of how to beat the physical Cardinals. Arizona couldn’t run it last week and Kyler Murray was under intense pressure. Minnesota has pass rushers who can hit home.

Pick: Vikings 27, Cardinals 23

COLTS (5-7) AT PATRIOTS (3-9)

Drake Maye hoists the ball.
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye faces a Colts team desperate to remain in the playoff race.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Colts by 2½. O/U: 42½.

Two young quarterbacks. Anthony Richardson does damage with his legs but isn’t accurate enough. Drake Maye is playing well for the Patriots but New England is short on weapons.

Pick: Colts 24, Patriots 20

SEAHAWKS (6-5) AT JETS (3-8)

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith sets to throw a pass.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith returns to New York, where his career began.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Seahawks by 1½. O/U: 41½.

Long flight for the Seahawks, although they’re coming off back-to-back division wins so they’re riding high. Seattle can run it and has some talented receivers. Nobody has much faith in the Jets anymore.

Pick: Seahawks 24, Jets 20

TITANS (3-8) AT COMMANDERS (7-5)

Commanders Terry McLaurin and Jayden Daniels celebrate.
Receiver Terry McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels have established quite a connection with the Commanders.
(Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Commanders by 5½. O/U: 44½.

Titans quarterback Will Levis did a solid job for much of last week’s game. Despite losing three in a row, the Commanders have talent and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels should prevail at home.

Pick: Commanders 27, Titans 20

RAMS (5-6) AT SAINTS (4-7)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws sidearm against the Vikings.
Given time to throw, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford can pick apart any defense.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: Channel 11 (FOX)

Line: Rams by 3. O/U: 49½.

When he gets some time, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford can still pick apart a defense, and he’s got excellent receiving weapons. The L.A. defensive line will be a big factor in this matchup.

Pick: Rams 27, Saints 23

BUCCANEERS (5-6) AT PANTHERS (3-8)

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans catches a pass during warmups.
The return of receiver Mike Evans has boosted the Buccaneers offense.
(Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Buccaneers by 5½. O/U: 46½.

The Buccaneers are getting their swag back (see Baker Mayfield’s “Tommy Cutlets” celebration). Mike Evans’ return is big for them. The Panthers have looked better lately.

Pick: Buccaneers 28, Panthers 17

EAGLES (9-2) AT RAVENS (8-4)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hands off to Saquon Barkley.
With similar 1-2 punches, it’s quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, and back Saquon Barkley of the Eagles against quarterback Lamar Jackson and back Derrick Henry of the Ravens this week.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Channel 2 (CBS)

Line: Ravens by 3. O/U: 51½.

The Ravens defense is No. 1 against the run and dead last against the pass. The Eagles can kill you both ways, and Saquon Barkley is on an MVP pace. Philadelphia defense is outstanding.

Pick: Eagles 28, Ravens 23

49ERS (5-6) AT BILLS (9-2)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before a game against the Rams.
The 49ers would get a big boost if quarterback Brock Purdy is able to play this week after missing Week 12 with a shoulder injury.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: Channel 4 (NBC)

Line: Bills by 6½. O/U: 44½.

The Bills are rested after off week, so they’ve gotten healthier and have had a chance to self-scout. They should be able to run it on this San Francisco defense and take some weight off Josh Allen’s shoulders.

Pick: Bills 28, 49ers 20

BROWNS (3-8) AT BRONCOS (7-5)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix sets to throw.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has a winning record so far this rookie season.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ESPN

Line: Broncos by 5½. O/U: 41½.

This should be a low-scoring game. Cleveland’s defense did a great job against Pittsburgh. Denver’s defense is really tough too. With the way Bo Nix has been playing, go with Denver at home.

Pick: Broncos 23, Browns 18
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

