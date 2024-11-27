NFL Week 13 picks: Can Chargers, Rams get back on winning road at Atlanta, New Orleans?

Back from a thumb injury, Aidan O’Connell is expected to start for the Raiders against the Chiefs. Desmond Ridder is the backup option. (David Becker / Associated Press)

Friday, 10 a.m. TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Chiefs by 12½. O/U: 42½.

The Chiefs have been more lucky than good lately, and very easily could have lost their last three. That said, they know how to win. The Raiders defense is OK, but the Chiefs wake up a bit.

Pick: Chiefs 30, Raiders 21