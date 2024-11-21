Advertisement
NFL Week 12 picks: Rams-Eagles and Chargers-Ravens ... who's ready for prime time?

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 9-5 (.643); season 107-59 (.645). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-5-1 (.615); season 90-74-2 (.549). Off: Bills, Bengals, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets, Saints. Times Pacific. TV channels are Los Angeles local.

STEELERS (8-2) AT BROWNS (2-8)

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson throws a pass during practice.
Quarterback Russell Wilson has kept the Steelers rolling.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:15. TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Steelers by 3½. O/U: 36½.

Week by week, the Steelers are getting the job done. They’ve won five in a row. The Browns are coming off an embarrassing loss at New Orleans and their defense is breaking down.

Pick: Steelers 21, Browns 17

CHIEFS (9-1) AT PANTHERS (3-7)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Ravens.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) suffered his first loss of the season last week to the Bills.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 2 (CBS)

Line: Chiefs by 10½. O/U: 43½.

The narrow loss to Buffalo probably takes some of the pressure off the previously unbeaten Chiefs. Carolina has won two in a row by a combined four points but is outclassed in this matchup.

Pick: Chiefs 38, Panthers 10

COWBOYS (3-7) AT COMMANDERS (7-4)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) sets to pass against the New York Giants.
The Cowboys were slumping before quarterback Cooper Rush (10) had to take over for the injured Dak Prescott.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 11 (FOX)

Line: Commanders by 10½. O/U: 44½.

After back-to-back losses to good teams, the Commanders take out their frustrations on the down-and-out Cowboys. Cooper Rush wasn’t horrendous for Dallas but that team has no confidence.

Pick: Commanders 28, Cowboys 16

VIKINGS (8-2) AT BEARS (4-6)

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) sets to pass against the Rams.
When quarterback Sam Darnold (14) doesn’t turn the ball over, the Vikings seem to thrive.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Vikings by 3½. O/U: 39½.

Sam Darnold has been up and down lately, but the Vikings have multiple playmakers. The Bears have played some good teams close, yet they’ve still lost four in a row. Caleb Williams is going to get blitzed a lot.

Pick: Vikings 27, Bears 17

TITANS (2-8) AT TEXANS (7-4)

Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs against the Colts.
Joe Mixon’s (28) contributions to the ground attack make the Texans’ offense much better balanced.
(Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Texans by 8½. O/U: 41½.

Tennessee’s defense is solid but it’s on the field too much because the Titans offense can’t move the ball. Houston is starting to figure it out and broke through with some second-half scoring against Dallas.

Pick: Texans 27, Titans 18

LIONS (9-1) AT COLTS (5-6)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson celebrates after a touchdown .
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson also has been a punishing runner.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Lions by 7½. O/U: 50½.

The Lions have too many ways to beat you, although losing linebacker Alex Anzalone hurts. Anthony Richardson looked better for Indianapolis on Sunday, but he puts himself too much in the line of fire.

Pick: Lions 31, Colts 20

PATRIOTS (3-8) AT DOLPHINS (4-6)

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against the Rams.
Rookie Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) seems to improve each week, but playing in Miami will be a challenge.
(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Dolphins by 7. O/U: 45½.

Drake Maye is giving the Patriots a chance to win, and the team isn’t making a ton of mistakes. Miami is starting to wake up a little bit, though, and should be able to take care of business at home.

Pick: Dolphins 28, Patriots 20

BUCCANEERS (4-6) AT GIANTS (2-8)

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) throws during pre-game warmups.
The Giants are switching to Tommy DeVito (15) as their starting quarterback this week against the Buccaneers.
(Daniel Kucin Jr. / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Buccaneers by 5½. O/U: 41½.

Tampa Bay figures to be as healthy as it has been all season and motivated with Atlanta losing again. The Giants are going with Tommy DeVito at quarterback. Situation is a mess.

Pick: Buccaneers 24, Giants 14

BRONCOS (6-5) AT RAIDERS (2-8)

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix scrambles against the Packers.
Bo Nix has been helping the Broncos with his running and passing.
(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Broncos by 5½. O/U: 41½.

Bo Nix is playing out of his mind, and Denver’s defense is playing really well. Raiders lost by 16 to the Broncos in Denver, and there’s no reason to think this will be much different.

Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 17

49ERS (5-5) AT PACKERS (7-3)

A general view of Lambeau Field.
Can the desperate 49ers find a way to beat the Packers at Lambeau Field?
(Jeffrey Phelps / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Channel 11 (FOX)

Line: Packers by 2½. O/U: 47½.

The 49ers have a lot of talent, but they’re seriously lacking when it comes to killer instinct. Difficult to have a lot of faith in that defense in the second half. In this matchup, though, they’re the more desperate team.

Pick: 49ers 24, Packers 20

CARDINALS (6-4) AT SEAHAWKS (5-5)

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs a pass route against the Bills.
The presence of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf stretches opposing defenses.
(Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Seahawks by 1½. O/U: 47½.

With DK Metcalf back and some effective running by Kenneth Walker III, the Seahawks can do damage. Arizona doesn’t have a lot of household names, but the physical Cardinals will knock you around.

Pick: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 23

EAGLES (8-2) AT RAMS (5-5)

The Eagles' Saquon Barkley (26) finds running room against the Commanders in Week 11.
The Eagles’ Saquon Barkley (26) ran for two scores against the Commanders in Week 11.
(Terrance Williams / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: Channel 4 (NBC)

Line: Eagles by 2½. O/U: 48½.

The Eagles have a lot of ways to beat you on offense — especially with Saquon Barkley — and their defense is swarming. The Rams are capable of making this very interesting, but Philadelphia gets the edge.

Pick: Eagles 28, Rams 26

RAVENS (7-4) AT CHARGERS (7-3)

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh stands with his arms behind his back before their game against the Bengals.
Who has it better, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (above) or brother John, coach of the Ravens?
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: Channel 7 (ABC), ESPN

Line: Ravens by 3. O/U: 49½.

Harbaugh Bowl. The Chargers are going to try to establish the run, but the Ravens are No. 1 at stopping it. Leaning toward Baltimore in this Jim-John Harbaugh matchup because the Ravens are better in the clutch.

Pick: Ravens 28, Chargers 24
Sports
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

