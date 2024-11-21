NFL Week 12 picks: Rams-Eagles and Chargers-Ravens ... who’s ready for prime time?

Can the desperate 49ers find a way to beat the Packers at Lambeau Field? (Jeffrey Phelps / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Channel 11 (FOX)

Line: Packers by 2½. O/U: 47½.

The 49ers have a lot of talent, but they’re seriously lacking when it comes to killer instinct. Difficult to have a lot of faith in that defense in the second half. In this matchup, though, they’re the more desperate team.

Pick: 49ers 24, Packers 20