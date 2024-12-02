Rose Bowl improvements: Eye on the future while preserving the past

College football has undergone monumental changes in recent years, from conference realignments, to annual transfer-portal roster reshufflings, to lucrative deals for use of an athlete’s name, image and likeness.

The Rose Bowl, college football’s answer to Augusta National, has largely stayed the same.

But in the next five years, the 102-year-old stadium is going to undergo some significant alterations intended to improve fan experience for sports and entertainment events, while maintaining the iconic elements that make the Rose Bowl a National Historic Landmark.

“It all goes back to, how do we take the Rose Bowl as it is and revitalize it in a way that enhances it for the next generation of fans?” said Dedan Brozino, president of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation and chief development officer.

The improvement plan for the stadium comes in two phases, the first scheduled to be completed before the 2028 Olympic Games — when the Rose Bowl will host soccer — and the second after.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation has conducted a “Lasting Legacy” fundraising campaign this year to gather momentum on the project and has raised enough to pay for the six elements of Phase 1, three of which have been completed.

An artist rendering of UCLA players heading out of the locker room past a club-level area with a bar, restaurant and seating. (Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation)

The focus now is on generating the $45 million to $50 million required for Phase 2, which consists of improved seating throughout the stadium and a vastly upgraded videoboard.

Rose Bowl officials have shared specifics of the plan with The Times.

The three elements of Phase 1 already completed are the safe-standing area for students on the east side of the bowl, a state-of-the-art sound system and refurbishment of the historic Rose Bowl sign. Coming in the next two years are a field club in the south end zone, upgrading of the gas and water infrastructure, and enhancement of stadium cellular service.

A look at the improvements that have already been made, and ones to come: