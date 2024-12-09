Heisman Trophy: Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter among four finalists

The junior running back has had one of the most productive seasons in college football history. His 2,497 yards rushing are the fourth-highest single-season total in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and his 192.1 yards per game lead the nation and are 58 more than the next highest average. He’s the first FBS player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season since 2019.

Cam Ward | Miami

The Miami quarterback was named Associated Press offensive player of the year and newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday after averaging 343.6 yards passing per game. He leads the nation with 36 touchdown passes and has been intercepted just seven times.

Olson is a writer for the Associated Press.