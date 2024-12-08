USC to close its first Big Ten season by playing Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl

After a frustrating season of setbacks and wrong turns, USC will finish right back where it started: In Las Vegas, up against a team from the Southeastern Conference.

USC will close out its season against Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 27, four months after it opened the season with a statement victory over Louisiana State in the same building. The bowl game will air on ESPN.

After an impressive September win over LSU, the Trojans had higher hopes for their postseason than a return trip to Vegas. But USC lost four of five in devastating fashion to open its first Big Ten season, squandering a fourth-quarter lead in each of the four.

Advertisement

The Trojans bounced back to win three of their last five, narrowly securing bowl eligibility with a last-minute win over UCLA. The bowl bid marks a third consecutive postseason appearance for USC under Lincoln Riley.

But at 6-6, the Las Vegas Bowl isn’t much of a consolation considering where the 2024 campaign began. Now the Trojans will need a bowl victory just to salvage a winning season.

And they’ll have to do it presumably without several key contributors on both sides of the ball. USC’s star running back Woody Marks isn’t expected to play in the bowl game as he begins his preparation for the NFL draft, while it’s unclear if other potential draft entrants like safety Kamari Ramsey, cornerbacks Jaylin Smith and Greedy Vance, offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon and Jonah Monheim and linebackers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb will play in the game.

Advertisement

Then, there’s the looming likelihood that several current Trojans will enter the transfer portal. USC has already lost starting wideout Kyron Hudson and young edge rusher Sam Greene, who earned a starting job by season’s end. Both announced their intent to enter the transfer portal.

USC will be without a linebackers coach after Matt Entz left to become the head coach at Fresno State. Riley said last week that he didn’t expect any more staff changes through bowl season.

USC has played in the Las Vegas Bowl twice before, in 2013 and 2001. The last trip came under especially tumultuous circumstances. Lane Kiffin had been fired as USC’s coach midway through the 2013 season and replaced by interim coach Ed Orgeron, who left the team before the bowl after USC hired Steve Sarkisian instead promoting Orgeron. Clay Helton ultimately led the Trojans to a win in the bowl game.

Advertisement

The previous trip, in 2001, was Pete Carroll’s first bowl game as coach. And it did not go as planned. Distracted by the trip to Vegas, the Trojans put up just six points in a loss to Utah.