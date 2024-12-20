Fair-catch free-kick rule is Jim Harbaugh’s favorite. Here’s how many times it’s worked in NFL

The Chargers and kicker Cameron Dicker made NFL history against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, earning three points at the end of the first half with the successful execution of a rare fair-catch free-kick field goal.

So what’s a fair-catch kick? It’s Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh’s favorite rule in football.

The NFL rule book states that “after a fair catch is made or is awarded as the result of fair catch interference, the receiving team has the option of putting the ball in play by a snap or fair catch kick (drop kick or place kick without a tee) from the spot of the catch or succeeding spot after enforcement of any applicable penalties.”

The kicks are counted as field goals by the NFL.

Circumstances that would make attempting such a kick advantageous to a team don’t occur often. According to the NFL, only seven such attempts have been successful.

Dicker’s 57-yarder is the longest successful fair-catch kick in league history, as the Chargers joined the Green Bay Packers as the only teams to pull off the accomplishment twice.

Here’s a look at every successful fair-catch kick.