Fair-catch free-kick rule is Jim Harbaugh’s favorite. Here’s how many times it’s worked in NFL

Kicker: Cameron Dicker
Team: Chargers
Opponent: Denver Broncos
Distance: 57 yards
As time ran out in the second quarter, L.A.’s Derius Davis called for a fair catch at the Chargers 38 on a punt by Denver’s Riley Dixon. Davis was unable to make the catch, but officials called Denver’s Tremon Smith for interference and awarded the Chargers possession at the Broncos 47 with the opportunity to take advantage of the obscure fair-catch kick rule.
With punter J.K. Scott as his holder, Dicker had no trouble making the 57-yard kick in a situation he later said special teams coach Ryan Ficken actually had brought up during team meetings leading up to the game.
“Looking over at [Denver’s] sideline, it was funny,” Dicker said after the game. “They were confused what was going on. We talk about it every week, so it was normal for us.”
It was the first successful fair-catch kick this century, following previous attempts by the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Packers, 49ers and Carolina Panthers.
The kick allowed the Chargers to pull within 21-13 at halftime and perhaps sparked a second-half rally that resulted in a 34-27 win.