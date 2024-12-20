Advertisement
Sports

Notre Dame defeats Indiana in first game of 12-team College Football Playoff

Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) reaches for yardage after a catch as Indiana linebacker.
Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas is tackled by Indiana linebacker Jailin Walker during the second half of the Fighting Irish’s 27-17 victory in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday night.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share via

SOUTH BEND, Ind. —  Jeremiyah Love tied the Notre Dame record with a 98-yard touchdown run, Riley Leonard added two more scores and the Fighting Irish shut down the highest-scoring team in the College Football Playoff, overwhelming Indiana 27-17 on Friday night.

The seventh-seeded Fighting Irish (12-1) won their 11th straight — and their first playoff victory. They’ll face second-seeded Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman earned the biggest win of his three-year career by extending his Irish record to 12 victories over ranked teams in three seasons.

Tenth-seeded Indiana (11-2) completed a magical season by finishing with its second fewest points this season on a cold, brisk night in the first CFP game ever played on a campus site. Both of the Hoosiers’ losses came to top-five opponents. Indiana set a single-season school record for wins but still hasn’t won at Notre Dame since 1898.

Advertisement

Notre Dame will play Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

USC coach Lincoln Riley paces the sidelines during a loss to Notre Dame at the Coliseum on Nov. 30.

USC Sports

Lincoln Riley attributes departures to USC’s pro-style formula dictating NIL offers

USC coach Lincoln Riley insists player departures are the result of a cold, pro-style formula the Trojans use to set NIL offers.

More to Read

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement