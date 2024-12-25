Christmas NBA games: Mikal Bridges scores 41 to lead Knicks past Spurs

NEW YORK — Mikal Bridges scored a season-high 41 points, and the New York Knicks overcame 42 from Victor Wembanyama in a monster Christmas debut to edge the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 on Wednesday.

Wembanyama set a Spurs’ record for points on the holiday and added 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. The reigning Western Conference player of the week made six three-pointers.

But Bridges shot 17 for 25 from the field, six for nine behind the arc, to make sure the Knicks had just enough offense to win their fifth in a row and improve to 20-10.

Advertisement

Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jalen Brunson scored 20 points. Josh Hart finished with 12 points, 12 boards and six assists.

Jeremy Sochan had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs.