From living the RV beach life to World Series heroics: Our favorite 2024 Sports stories

Fernando Valenzuela reviews notes before a broadcast at Dodger Stadium in July 2003. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Eduard Cauich

Why the story stuck with me: Sometimes, I feel we take the people we see every day for granted and get caught up in the routine. Whenever I went to Dodger Stadium, I would see Fernando Valenzuela and say hi to him in the press box. I tried not to bother him and gave him privacy when he ate at the cafeteria before games. I was not very close to him, but once I shared a meal with him, we talked about Yucatan, Mexico, where his wife and I are from. Months before his passing, he told me he didn’t feel well when I asked him how he was doing. Other colleagues who cover Dodgers more often met him a little more, and by talking to them in this story, I connected some of the missing pieces I had about Fernando’s personality. I wasn’t wrong when I thought of him as a timid and private person. I also got the sense he became “one of us,” meaning he proudly represented Spanish-language media. I often think about how I would have liked to talk to him more as a colleague. It’s hard to believe I would never see him again in the press box. He was a legend, but he also became part of us, the media.